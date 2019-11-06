Amazon Black Friday device deals revealed: What goes on sale when

The wait is over. After weeks of teases and sneak peeks, Amazon just confirmed its Black Friday deals for 2019. The list covers various categories from smart home devices to streaming devices.
The Amazon Black Friday deals will kick off on Friday, November 22 with discounts on Amazon's Fire tablets. After discount, Amazon's sale prices will start at $29.99, which is on par with other Amazon holiday discounts. Noticeably missing from Amazon's sale are the retailer's newest devices, like the Amazon Echo Buds. We still think these will go on sale, but possibly not till Black Friday proper (November 29) or as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. That said, below are the confirmed deals you can expect from Amazon.
Confirmed Amazon Device Deals: November 22
- Fire HD 8 for $49.99 ($30 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $79.99 ($50 off)
- Fire 7 Tablet for $29.99 ($20 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition for $59.99 ($40 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet for $99.99 ($50 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $84.99 ($45 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show for $189 ($149 off)
Confirmed Amazon Device Deals: November 24
- Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 ($25 off)
- Fire TV Stick for $19.99 ($20 off)
- Fire TV Cube for $89.99 ($30 off)
Confirmed Amazon Device Deals: November 27
- Blink XT2 Camera Kit for $184.99 ($65 off)
- Ring Indoor Cam 2-Pack for $99.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon Smart Plug w/ Echo purchse for $4.99 ($20 off)
Confirmed Amazon Device Deals: November 28
- Echo Dot w/ Clock for $34.99 ($25 off)
- Echo Dot for $22 ($27 off)
- Echo Auto for $29.99 ($20 off)
- Echo (3rd Gen) for $59.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show 5 for $49.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $149.99 ($80 off)
Black Friday vs. Amazon Prime Day
Now for the big question that's on everyone's mind. How do these deals compare to prices we saw on Amazon Prime Day? Some items like the Echo Show 5 and Fire 7 Tablet are back at their Prime Day price low. However, other items like the Fire TV Stick were a few bucks cheaper on Prime Day. (In the case of the 1080p Fire TV Stick, it was $5 cheaper on Prime Day).
Amazon also made no mention of its Cyber Monday deals. So if you were hoping for deals on its newer kit, we still predict they'll go on sale come Cyber Monday.