Amazon Black Friday device deals revealed: What goes on sale when

The wait is over. After weeks of teases and sneak peeks, Amazon just confirmed its Black Friday deals for 2019. The list covers various categories from smart home devices to streaming devices.

The Amazon Black Friday deals will kick off on Friday, November 22 with discounts on Amazon's Fire tablets. After discount, Amazon's sale prices will start at $29.99, which is on par with other Amazon holiday discounts. Noticeably missing from Amazon's sale are the retailer's newest devices, like the Amazon Echo Buds. We still think these will go on sale, but possibly not till Black Friday proper (November 29) or as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. That said, below are the confirmed deals you can expect from Amazon.

Confirmed Amazon Device Deals: November 22

Confirmed Amazon Device Deals: November 24

Confirmed Amazon Device Deals: November 27

Confirmed Amazon Device Deals: November 28

(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday vs. Amazon Prime Day

Now for the big question that's on everyone's mind. How do these deals compare to prices we saw on Amazon Prime Day? Some items like the Echo Show 5 and Fire 7 Tablet are back at their Prime Day price low. However, other items like the Fire TV Stick were a few bucks cheaper on Prime Day. (In the case of the 1080p Fire TV Stick, it was $5 cheaper on Prime Day).

Amazon also made no mention of its Cyber Monday deals. So if you were hoping for deals on its newer kit, we still predict they'll go on sale come Cyber Monday.