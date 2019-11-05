Amazon has announced its Black Friday Sale dates in the UK

You all knew it was coming, but Amazon has now announced the details of its Black Friday deals in the UK.

Just like last year, the event starts at 00:01 on November 22nd (a week before Black Friday itself), and ends at 23:59 on November 29, which makes eight days of daily and lightning deals to make the most of. This excludes the inevitable final burst of Cyber Monday deals that will hit on December 2, although Amazon has yet to announce anything official for the latter.

We haven't had official confirmation of when Amazon's US Black Friday Sale will commence either, but one can assume that it will happen on the same dates as above, just with a slight time difference.

The usual Amazon Prime benefits during the sale will return as well, allowing 30 minutes of advanced access to Lightning deals and exclusive access to other benefits. Prime Now, Amazon's rapid delivery service, will also be available for certain products and in certain areas of the country, letting you get same-day delivery on certain items to be delivered within one or two-hour time slots.

This will be the tenth Black Friday sale Amazon has operated in the UK, having first imported the US shopping tradition back in 2009. Last year saw a total of £40 million in sales for Amazon UK, with items like the Amazon Echo Dot and Instant Pot pressure cooker being among the top sellers. No doubt these will be in high demand once again this year.

Amazon's also operating a pop-up store named The Home of Black Friday between November 28 and December 1. If you head to the location on Addington Street (just over Westminster Bridge from the Houses of Parliament) you'll be able to try out some of the products on sale, win prizes, take part in workshops and classes, and watch other entertainment provided by Amazon and its partners.