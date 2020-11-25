Act fast! This Samsung 65-inch 4K TV just crashed to $478 for Black Friday

Black Friday TV deals for 65-inch sets don't get better than this. Walmart has an epic offer on a 65-inch Samsung TV, but we're not sure how long it'll last.

Right now Walmart has the sexy 65-inch Samsung 4K TV on sale for $478. This impressive set costs $549.99 at full price, so you'll save $72 when you act on one of our top Black Friday deals today. And if you're wondering whether this is a good deal, know that this is one of the most affordable 65-inch Samsung sets we've ever seen.

Black Friday TV deal

Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $549 now $478 @ Walmart

Walmart has a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV on sale for $478. That's $72 off and one of the least-expensive 65-inch name brand TVs we've seen. You get a big and sharp 4K HDR picture, thanks to Samsung's Crystal Processor, support for lots of streaming apps and more.View Deal

If you score this 65-inch TV, it can transform your home entertainment center into a mini movie theater. The best part? No one needs to know your brand-name set came at a fraction of the cost.

This Samsung set runs on the company's Tizen smart TV platform, meaning you'll be able to watch content from most (if not all) of your favorite streaming platforms. Plus, the ultra-fast Crystal Processor will transform everything you watch into crisp 4K quality.

Although it'd be nice if this TV came with more than 2 HDMI ports, we can't really complain given the price. If you're looking for something with more outputs, check out our ongoing coverage of the best TV deals.

