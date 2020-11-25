Act fast! This Samsung 65-inch 4K TV just crashed to $478 for Black Friday

Black Friday TV deals for 65-inch sets don't get better than this. Walmart has an epic offer on a 65-inch Samsung TV, but we're not sure how long it'll last.
Right now Walmart has the sexy 65-inch Samsung 4K TV on sale for $478. This impressive set costs $549.99 at full price, so you'll save $72 when you act on one of our top Black Friday deals today. And if you're wondering whether this is a good deal, know that this is one of the most affordable 65-inch Samsung sets we've ever seen.
Black Friday TV deal
Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $549 now $478 @ Walmart
Walmart has a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV on sale for $478. That's $72 off and one of the least-expensive 65-inch name brand TVs we've seen. You get a big and sharp 4K HDR picture, thanks to Samsung's Crystal Processor, support for lots of streaming apps and more.View Deal
If you score this 65-inch TV, it can transform your home entertainment center into a mini movie theater. The best part? No one needs to know your brand-name set came at a fraction of the cost.
This Samsung set runs on the company's Tizen smart TV platform, meaning you'll be able to watch content from most (if not all) of your favorite streaming platforms. Plus, the ultra-fast Crystal Processor will transform everything you watch into crisp 4K quality.
Although it'd be nice if this TV came with more than 2 HDMI ports, we can't really complain given the price. If you're looking for something with more outputs, check out our ongoing coverage of the best TV deals.
We're also keeping tabs on Walmart Black Friday deals across all your favorite tech categories. Be sure to check back to Tom's Guide for the latest sales ahead of the holiday season.
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Lego, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Cleaning supplies: spend $40, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $2,500 off all models @ Samsung
- Snacks & health bars: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSDs @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Video games: buy 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon
- Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Whole turkeys: $1.99/lb. @ Amazon (Prime members)