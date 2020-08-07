Act fast! Sony WF-1000xM3 ANC earbuds just hit their lowest price ever

We're smack in the middle of back to school sales season and while headphones may not be high on your shopping list, a good pair of 'phones can come in handy. This is especially true if you expect to have kids taking classes from home.

Fortunately, Best Buy is offering some excellent sales on two of our favorite Sony headphones. The retailer currently has the Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noice Cancelling Headphones on sale for $99.99. That's 50% off and just $10 shy of their all-time price low. If you prefer earbuds, Best Buy also has the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XMC Earbuds on sale for $169.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for these excellent noise-cancelling buds.

Sony WF-1000xM3: was $229 now $169 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000xM3 offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're currently at their lowest price ever.View Deal



Sony Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

With 40mm drivers, solid noise-cancelling, and up to 35 hours of battery life, the Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones let you enjoy uninterrupted music, podcasts, and audiobooks. They also support Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free operation.View Deal

Sony's WH-CH700N wireless headphones pack 40mm drivers and adaptive noise-cancelling. When you want to call on your favorite digital assistant for help, it supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This makes it easy to manage your music or get news, weather, and traffic updates without having to look at your phone.

Meanwhile, if you're not familiar with the Sony WF-1000XM3 all you need to know is that these tiny earbuds punch twice their size. In our Sony WF-1000XM3 review, we found that they offer deep, rich bass and tonal balance, which gives them an edge over the more popular Apple AirPods and the Jabra Elite Active 65t in the audio department. Currently priced at $169, this is a killer deal.