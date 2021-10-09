49ers vs Cardinals live stream: How to watch NFL week 5 game online

The 49ers vs Cardinals live stream has Kyler Murray looking to keep his team's undefeated season alive, while San Francisco is trying use this NFL live stream to bounce back from a loss to another tough divisional opponent.

49ers vs Cardinals channel, start time The 49ers vs Cardinals live stream airs Sunday, (Oct. 10).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Hear that? Those are the whispers of early NFL MVP conversations. Kyler Murray has entered the chat. The (4-0) Cardinals’ quarterback is in his third-year as the starter and ranks in the top five in passing yards, touchdowns and quarterback rating. He’s also rushed for three scores to go along with his nine passing touchdowns. Murray has led Arizona to be the last undefeated team standing and the highest scoring offense in the NFL.

The Cardinals' defense has also been solid this season allowing the 9th fewest points-per-game in the NFL. Outside linebacker Chandler Jones leads the way with five sacks, tied for the second most in the NFL and cornerback Byron Murphy has two interceptions including a pick-six. In total, the Arizona D has taken the football away nine times this season, third most in the NFL.

The 49ers (2-2) are trending downward. After starting their season with a back-to-back wins, they have lost two straight. Last week they took a 28-21 loss to the Seahawks and also lost their starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a calf injury. He has been ruled out for Sunday. The rookie Trey Lance will make his first NFL start against the Cardinals. The third overall pick in April's draft came on in relief last week and threw for 158 yards on 9-of-18 passing with two touchdowns against Seattle. He also ran seven times for 41 yards.

One of the reasons San Francisco has struggled is because they don't force turnovers. In four games, they have just one take away, an interception in week one. Since then, nothing. They are tied with the Jaguars for the fewest takeaways in the NFL.

Cardinals are 5-point favorites against the 49ers. The over/under is 48.5.

How to watch 49ers vs Cardinals live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the 49ers vs Cardinals live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

49ers vs Cardinals live streams in the US

In the US, 49ers vs Cardinals is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday Oct. 10th.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

49ers vs Cardinals live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing 49ers vs Cardinals.

49ers vs Cardinals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch 49ers vs Cardinals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The 49ers vs Cardinals live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

49ers vs Cardinals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch 49ers vs Cardinals live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.