19 best early Black Friday deals now — the sales I personally recommend

It's still two weeks before Halloween, but the holiday season has officially started. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are just a handful of retailers offering sneak peeks of their Black Friday deals. While I personally tend to avoid Black Friday sneak peeks — the real sales come in November — 2023 is a little different. Multiple retailers are pushing early deals and while there are many mediocre sales, there are also plenty of great steals to be had this month.

I've rounded up the best early Black Friday sales you can shop right now. I've carefully vetted and selected these deals because they're at their lowest price ever or because I don't foresee them getting significantly cheaper in the weeks to come. So if you want to get your holiday shopping done early — or if you're just curious what's on sale now — here are the deals I would personally buy.

Early Black Friday sales

iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New and existing Verizon customers adding a new line can get the iPhone 15 Pro for free (up to $1,000 off) when you trade in any old phone. Note that you'll need to activate a Verizon unlimited plan. In our iPhone 15 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone a compact powerhouse. It features a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED 120Hz display, A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto, 12MP front camera, and USB-C connectivity. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Verizon eGift card when you switch from a competing carrier.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the Google Pixel 8 Pro for free with trade-in and qualifying unlimited data plan. It's one of the most aggressive Pixel 8 Pro deals we've seen. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.

Price check: $999 w/ free Pixel Watch 2 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $22 — it's lowest price ever. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, we said it does great job balancing functionality, price, and performance. Note that there's a newer 2023 model, but it's not on sale.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $89

The Ninja AF101 air fryer has been going in and out of stock at Amazon, but it's available at Best Buy for $30 off. You get a 4-quart capacity and the ability to crisp, roast, reheat and dehydrate. It's a great choice for small families or couples looking for an air fryer under $100.

Stock up sale: spend $100, get $25 credit @ Amazon

Whether you need to stock up on Tide Pods, Bounty, or NyQuil, right now Amazon is offering a free $25 credit with you spend $100 or more on P&G home products. It includes many brands like Downy, Charmin, Pampers, Gillette, and more. It's a great (and somewhat rare) sale in that the Amazon credit is higher than usual.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal accessory if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once. Note that it was $5 cheaper in July, but I don't foresee this getting significantly cheaper in the weeks to come.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

Roku Streambar & Roku Wireless Bass: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The Roku Streambar features four internal speakers that fill the room with clean, pure sound featuring Dolby Audio. It also lets you stream in vivid, sharp 4K resolution with a remote control that can operate both your television and soundbar. This bundle includes the Roku Wireless Bass ($129), which adds deep, fuller sound to your Streambar. This bundle is on sale at its lowest price ever.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro: was $449 now $379 @ Walmart

The Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro is a beast of a vacuum. It automatically senses floor types and optimizes suction power for more powerful edge and corner cleaning. After every cleaning, you dock it and dust/debris is automatically emptied out into a bin. I've been using this vacuum for the past week and it's excellent on carpeting and hardwood floors. It's $70 off as part of Walmart's big Shark Days sale.

Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499 @ B&H Photo

Lowest price: The new Mac mini M2 is faster and cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In Mac mini M2 review, we raved about its speedy M2 chipset that runs circles around Apple's previous M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's currently at its lowest price ever, so get it now before it's gone.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $499 @ Best Buy

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $589 now $499 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now $529 @ DreamCloud

This mattress will definitely get cheaper on Black Friday, but if you need a mattress asap — this is the best deal out there right now. The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $529 (was $839) or the queen for $799 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Looking for a 2-in-1 that you can use at work and home? This is one of the best on the market and a less expensive cousin to the Lenovo Yoga 9i. The Lenovo Yoga 7i has a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen that can rotate 360 degrees. It also has a Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This 2023 laptop is the perfect companion for any task. Plus, it's $50 cheaper now than it was over the summer back to school sales.

Alienware 34" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $999 now $799 @ Dell

Lowest price! This amazing display is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy today. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you a wider field of view in games — particularly useful for first-person shooters — and it's great for productivity tasks, too. In our Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor review, we said contrast, color reproduction and screen uniformity on this Alienware are all first class, and you really can't beat OLED when it comes to black levels. Just bear in mind you're going to need a pretty big desk to accommodate this epic screen.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy | $1,141 @ Amazon

NIU KQi3 Max: Was $999 now $843 @ Best Buy

Our favorite scooter overall is $156 off in this Best Buy sale. In our NIU KQi3 Max review, we said that it offers lots of power for getting up hills, plus the range to get you anywhere you need to go. We also really liked its disc brakes, which help it stop fast and look great.

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Could this get cheaper on Black Friday? I doubt it. I think retailers will drop the price of the MacBook Air M1 instead. The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. This is the lowest price ever for this machine and an epic value.

Price check: $999 @ B&H Photo | sold out @ Amazon

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display. It's now at its lowest price ever (and it's very unlikely it'll get cheaper on Black Friday).

Price check: $1,049 @ B&H Photo | $1,049 @ Best Buy