Which mattress brands offer old mattress removal?

The only annoying thing about buying a new mattress is the question of how to get rid of your old one. Heck, take a walk around a major city and you'll likely spot an abandoned mattress or two discarded on the sidewalk.



Dumping a mattress is bad news for both the environment and your local community, but it doesn't need to come to that. Several of the brands that feature in our guide to the best mattress of the year for all sleepers offer this service for free, as part of their free White Glove Delivery.

White Glove Delivery involves setting up your new mattress for you and taking away the old one in the process. However, other brands offer a free mattress removal service for a small fee.

If you're shopping for a new bed in the mattress sales but could do without the hassle of working out how to dispose of your old one first, here's an overview of the brands that will handle it for you.

What is a mattress removal service?

Even mattresses that come with lifetime warranties won’t last forever, so the question of how to get rid of your old mattress will come up eventually. Some brands, such as Saatva and Tempur-Pedic, will offer this service free of charge when delivering a new purchase.



Meanwhile, other mattress brands will agree to remove your old mattress — provided that the cover is intact and that it is pest free — for a fee. Bear charges $100 for this service, Nectar and Leesa both charge $199, while GhostBed charges $279.

Brands that offer free mattress removal

Saatva

(Image credit: Future)

The Saatva Classic tops our guide to the best luxury mattress, so it stands to reasons that they provide a suitably luxurious delivery service. Free white glove delivery comes as standard for all Saatva orders.



This means they will remove your old mattress and box spring for free when they deliver your new Saatva mattress. You'll have to request this when you order though, so don't forget to check "free mattress & foundation removal" when you check out.



There are some stipulations, though. Saatva won’t take waterbed bases, adjustable bases, frames, Sleep Number bases, stained or damaged mattresses and foundations, or headboards and footboards.

Stearns & Foster

Stearns & Foster's hotel-style luxury mattresses are similarly high-end and as such, they offer the same mattress removal service. Remember to request this when checking out to avoid disappointment.

Tempur-Pedic

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Tempur-Pedic's white glove delivery service is included with all mattresses excluding the TEMPUR-Cloud, which is shipped UPS and therefore ineligible. Delivery typically takes 7-10 days. Better yet, you won't have to lift a finger.

Brands that offer mattress removal for a fee

Nectar

As a more affordable mattress brand, it's not surprising to see that Nectar charges for its white glove delivery service. As Nectar mattresses are shipped in a box, some customers, especially those with mobility issues may require this service. But for most customers, the $199 charge is pretty steep for what's offered.

Bear

(Image credit: Bear)

Bear will remove your old mattress and set your new one up for you for a $100 fee. They'll also get rid of your mattress base, should you require that service. This is the most affordable paid white glove delivery service we've found.

Ghostbed

GhostBed, which is the brand behind one of our favorite cooling mattresses, will set up your new mattress in the room of your choice and remove your old bed in the process.



However, this service will cost a fairly hefty $300. For that price, you might be better off hiring a junk disposal company to collect your old mattress instead.

Casper

(Image credit: Casper)

Casper has the second most expensive white glove delivery service we've found, charging a hefty $249. For many, the cost will outweigh the convenience offered here, especially when free delivery is an option.

When is the right time to buy a new mattress?

Depending on what your mattress is made from, we recommend replacing it once every seven to 10 years. Innerspring mattresses have the shortest lifespan, lasting around five to seven years.



Hybrid and memory foam mattresses will usually last you more than a decade, while a well maintained latex mattress could last twenty years. If you think your mattress is losing its support, check for these nine telltale signs that its time to buy a new mattress.