Forget Amazon, my favorite cheap mattress deal this weekend is at Walmart — $120 for a king

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is bringing huge discounts on beds but Walmart has responded with its Super Savings Week — and my favorite mattress deal so far, with a king Zinus Cooling Mattress just $120 at Walmart.

Yes, you read that right, only $120 for a king size mattress from popular sleep brand Zinus. We don't expect the quality of the beds that have earned a place in our best mattress guide but for deal hunters, this is an unmissable saving (and the perfect chance to do up your guest room.)

I rarely see king size mattresses this cheap, even in the best mattress sales, and I doubt this deal will stick around for long, so shop now if you want budget sleep comfort.

Zinus Cooling AirFlow Mattress: king was $158 now $120 at Walmart

Zinus mattresses are known for their budget-friendly pressure relief, making them a good choice for side sleepers. That's what we found during our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress review and while this isn't the same design, the build is similar enough that we expect a comparable feel. In that case, you can expect some heat retention and weaker edges (a problem among even the best memory foam mattresses) but the dense foams should eat up movement so your restless partner doesn't bother you. And let's talk about that price: $120 for a king is beyond cheap, especially for a bed from a trusted brand. Sizes are limited, but if you need a king and don't want to splurge, nab this deal now. User score: ★★★★ (600+ reviews)

Other cheap mattress deals to shop this weekend

Tulo Lavender 10" Medium Plush Memory Foam Mattress: king was $509 now $373.99 at Mattress Firm

We've seen everything from copper to green tea infusions, but lavender is a new one. Alongside the sleep-inducing smell of lavender, this Tulo memory foam mattress features a medium-plush feel for side sleepers (although reviews indicate it's firmer than expected.) In the sale, prices start at $230.99 and you can get a queen size for just $329.99 (was $449.99.) All sizes come with a 120-night trial and 10-year warranty. User score: ★★★★ (600+ reviews)