Don't wait for Presidents' Day — 3 memory foam mattress deals I'd shop now from $249

If you're looking for a memory foam mattress that will cradle you to sleep at night, these luxurious memory foam options are the ones to go for this Presidents' Day. Memory foam beds are among the best mattress of the year for body hugging comfort, and we're already seeing deep discounts on some of our favorite all-foam beds.



Thanks to a standout saving, you can now buy a queen Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress for $649 at Nectar, and get $599 worth of free bedding. That's incredible value. Elsewhere, there's also 20% off the Casper One at Casper, taking a queen down to $799 from $999.



This year's Presidents' Day mattress sales are offering some of the lowest prices and strongest deals of the year, many of which we haven't seen since Black Friday last year (or longer.) If you're shopping for a memory foam mattress in the Presidents' Day sales, don't wait for Monday — the strongest memory foam mattress deals are already live.

Memory foam mattress Presidents' Day deals — live and ready to shop

1. Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress: was from $1,081 now from $349 + $599 free bedding bundle at Nectar

As if Nectar's year-round 50% off sale wasn't enough, the brand has now rolled out an incredible new promotion giving away $599 of free bedding with their mattresses , including a free mattress protector, sheet set, and two cooling pillows. The Nectar Classic Memory Foam is our top pick in our guide to the best memory foam mattresses, offering good, full-body support for all sleep positions and excellent pressure relief. You can read our Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress review for more, but we were so impressed with the mattress' performance that we rated it 4 and a half stars out of 5. The benefits are great too, including a 365-night sleep trial and a forever warranty.

2. Casper The One mattress: was from $749 now from $599 at Casper

Casper's premium memory foam mattress is now back to its cheapest price with 20% off for Presidents' Day. A queen is available for just $799 (was $999), a great price for an all-foam mattress that provides great pressure relief. It's Breathe Flex Foam is designed to allow air to flow through the mattress and gives it good responsiveness, and its Align Memory Foam cradles your body for a supportive sleep experience. For an all-foam mattress it's quite firm, making it ideal for back and stomach sleepers, though side sleepers might want something with a slightly softer feel.