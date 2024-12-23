Live
The Good Guys Boxing Day sale 2024 — all the best deals LIVE
We're rounding up the top discounts on tech, TVs, kitchen appliances and more
Boxing Day 2024 is just around the corner, as we're days away from the final sale of the year. Discounts have all but kicked off at Australia's major retailers, including The Good Guys — a one-stop shop for all things appliances, tech, and televisions.
With the sale now starting well ahead of December 26, The Good Guys will likely start its markdowns early. Last year's sale ran until January 3, and we anticipate that the dates will be similar this year, with the retailer delivering hot discounts on tech, electronics and whitegoods well into the new year.
We're hunting down the best deals live on a tonne of products, including smartphones, televisions, vacuums, coffee machines and more. We will be constantly updating this page throughout Boxing Day proper, bringing you the bargains that'll score you the most bang for your buck. As always, stock isn't guaranteed, so we suggest you act fast if you don't want to miss out on an awesome bargain.
Do note that The Good Guys offer a price-beat guarantee, not just a price match. All you have to do is click on the price-beat button on the product page and this will automatically scour the web for you and offer a better price if the product is available for less elsewhere.
The Good Guys Boxing Day 2024 sale — best deals
Smartphones
Save AU$300
Score a modest AU$300 saving on the latest Pixel phone at The Good Guys. The Pixel 9 is a major leap forward for Google’s phones, taking all the best parts of the Pixel 8 and improving them. Most noticeable of all is how much better the battery life is, as it hasn't been Google's strong suit in the past.
Save AU$322
Slashing a massive AU$322 off RRP, this Samsung Galaxy S24 deal at The Good Guys is worth every penny. We've called this device the company's best flagship phone thanks to the power of Galaxy AI.
Only available in the Titanium Black or Violet colourways.
Audio and wearables
Save AU$104
As one of the best soundbars that won't cost you an arm and a leg, the Sonos Beam offers more than you'd expect from a home cinema solution at this price. With Dolby Atmos support it's an excellent option for pairing with a home screen that matches this capability, while overall sound and particularly dialogue finds a helpful boost with the Beam.
Save AU$511
As one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, the Sonos Arc is a fantastic addition to any home cinema set-up. It's compatible with a bunch of music streaming services and you can add rear speakers or a subwoofer to create a more vibrant speaker system. Also available in white.
Save AU$100
Not only can Sonos' latest portable speaker stream via Bluetooth, but it can also connect to Wi-Fi to accept streams from your favourite music platforms. It delivers crisp, clear and loud sound, while automatic TruePlay ensures that it's perfectly calibrated. It's available in white or black.
Save AU$90
If you've been meaning to get your littles a smartwatch, but don't want to fork out for an Apple or Samsung, meet the Spacetalk Adventurer 2. The watch has 4G, video calling, text capability and GPS location tracking. Plus there are handy modes like school mode for no distractions and emergency SOS mode.
Save AU$114
Yes, they've been replaced by a newer model, but the Sony XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones were so good upon their release that they continue to hold their own now. Comfortable, incredibly effective noise-cancellation and Sony's stupendous sound, they're a terrific buy.
Save AU$75
This is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can get, so get the New Year party rocking with big sound from a small package... and for less too. Perfect for hot days by the pool or at the beach, the Boom 3 is waterproof and dustproof, meaning it can go for a swim for up to 30 minutes all while blasting your favourite tunes.
Save AU$24
This awesome portable speaker is perfect for on-the-go use, with up to 14 hours of playtime on a singular charge. You can connect via Bluetooth up to 40 metres away — insane, right? — and it pumps out your fave songs with 360-degree sound.
Save AU$187
This epic deal will allow you to immerse yourself with cinematic surround sound at a relatively affordable price. With AU$187 off RRP, this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar is a great addition to any living room or gaming setup, with room-filling audio that transforms any movie or gaming experience.
Televisions
Save AU$400
Proving that size doesn't have to equal sacrifice for a home screen, this mammoth 75-inch C655 4K TV boasts vibrant, dynamic colours thanks to its QLED display, Dolby Atmos surround sound support and quality gaming features. You can also control it totally hands-free with the help of the built-in Google Assistant. And thanks to this epic discount, you'll save AU$300 — what a bargain.
Save AU$2,800
Submerge your senses in a cinematic experience like no other with this gigantic 100-inch screen from Hisense. Now with AU$2,800 knocked off, it's not the most affordable home screen, but it's well worth the investment if you're an avid 4K movie enthusiast (and if you have space for it in your living room). You can get an even lower price by using TGG's price-beat guarantee.
Kitchen appliances
Save AU$134
Score a modest discount on a brand-new Sunbeam air fryer during The Good Guys Boxing Day sales. With 10 cooking presets, a viewing window and a large capacity basket good enough to fit a whole 1kg of hot chips, you'll be enjoying your favourite foods in no time with this DiamondForce air fryer.
Save AU$61
While we've seen this machine for cheaper, you can't surpass the one-touch convenience of a Nespresso Vertuo Pop. Now available in this fun festive colourway at The Good Guys with a complimentary coffee pod sample kit and milk frother.
Save AU$361
Save big on this Nespresso Creatista Plus machine in the Smoked Hickory colourway. This innovative capsule coffee machine delivers café-quality beverages at home with 19 bars of pressure for rich, bold espresso and comes with 7 preset recipes for the perfect cup every time.
Save AU$270
The Magnifica Fully Automatic machine from De'Longhi combines a stylish design and ease of use, creating barista-worthy cups in an instant. All you need to do is select your preferred beverage, aroma strength and temperature for a brew that's as unique as you.
Save AU$130
Looking to whip up your own frozen desserts at home? Then look no further! Slashing AU$130 off RRP, this Good Guys deal on the infamous Ninja Creami is hard to pass up.
Save AU$100
We gave this Breville compact pizza oven 4 out of 5 stars in our review, but we knocked off a mark because it was too expensive. But this discount slashes a modest AU$101 off at The Good Guys. Emulating a traditional wood-fired pizza oven, it can reach up to 400C and creates a direct intense heat that ensures a perfect pie every time. Looks can be deceiving though, as this appliance will take up a microwave-sized portion of countertop space and weighs around 15kg.
Save AU$452
This at-home espresso machine is perfect for coffee connoisseurs and has long held a position on our round-up of the best espresso machines. Slashing AU$452 off RRP, this manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction.
Save AU$31
This NutriBullet Mega Pack has all you could ever need in a compact blending setup. With a normal extractor blade for tough-skinned fruit and veggies and an extra milling blade for breaking down nuts, coffee beans and seeds, you can whip up almost anything with this speedy blender.
The pack features some great on-the-go accessories, including a flip-top lid, vessel grips and a lip ring for straight-from-the-cup drinking.
Save AU$12
This smart-looking Tefal machine will have you cooking up a storm. The 4.2L capacity basket provides plenty of space to air fry pretty much whatever you please and with 8 preset cooking options, you can rest assured it will be cooked, fried, or grilled to perfection.
Save AU$121
If you're looking for a stylish kitchen appliance to upgrade your home baking to the next level, this awesome deal is for you. With a 4.8L capacity, 10 different speed settings and 4 attachments, including a dough hook and pastry beater, this powerful mixer can mix, beat and whip up a storm.
Home appliances
Save AU$370
Slashing AU$370 off RRP, this Good Guys deal on Tineco's Floor One S6 Pro Extreme is hard to pass up. The 3-in-1 smart floor washer can handle both wet and dry messes, and it self-cleans thanks to its dual water tanks. If you're constantly cleaning your floors, this machine is worth nabbing, especially at the discounted rate.
Save AU$304
The Tineco Floor One S7 utilises the power of steam to tackle all kinds of messes. If you want the finer details, the machine heats up water to 140C steam to kill up to 99% of bacteria and hidden germs with ease. Plus, you'll get the added bonus of regular mopping and vacuum abilities too, so that's a win in our books.
Save AU$312.99
Shaving a massive AU$312.99 off at The Good Guys, this Shark IZ102 cordless vac offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll. Plus, the nozzle has LED lights that'll reveal any hidden dust and debris as you vacuum.
Save AU$572
Now down to a low of AU$977, Dyson's Gen5detect houses a powerful suction and a superb runtime of up to 70 minutes. It can handle all floor types and has a green LED light that helps pick up unnoticed dirt and debris.
Save AU$270
Looking for a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner that won't burn a massive hole in your pocket? Then don't dismiss the V8. It's powerful enough for a great clean on hard floors. It can even handle carpets but will take a few goes on high and middle-pile mats.
Save AU$71
Calling all pet owners, parents, and messy eaters, this little machine is for you. Using warm water and stain formula, this carpet washer quickly removes spots and stains from carpets, furniture, rugs and more, with ease. Saving you time and money, this machine is worth every penny.
Save AU$452
Boxing Day is always one of the best times of the year to upgrade your kitchen appliances at a discount and this saving on a quality Hisense 417L refrigerator is a great example. With an eye-catching design and built-in features enabling you to easily conserve energy and give your power bills a break, this one is a solid buy.
Personal care
Save AU$161
Now at a new low, Dyson's "most intelligent" hairdryer is designed to dry your hair faster and without the possibility of heat damage thanks to its new Scalp Protect mode. We gave it a massive 4 out of 5 stars in our review, only knocking it back due to its hefty price tag. But now, with an impressive AU$161 discount at The Good Guys, this hairdryer is worth snapping up.
Save AU$31.99
Styling your tresses doesn't have to end in knotty messes, thanks to the Shark SmoothStyle. The tool was specifically designed to straighten and smooth hair through heated comb technology, delivering healthy and voluminous results. The styler also comes with Wet Hair mode so you can quickly style wet hair with minimal heat damage.
Save AU$161
While we haven't gotten our hands on this Dyson hair tool, our friends over at Who What Wear were pretty impressed by the straightener. It only took the reviewer 15 minutes to style her hair from wet to dry, and it worked well on different hair types.
Only available in the Bright Nickel / Copper colourway at The Good Guys.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Now, I'm no coffee expert, but there's nothing like a quick caffeine fix — especially when you can make it from home without forking out any extra dosh. Finding a machine that hits that sweet spot between ease of use, versatility and taste, though, can be tough.
Right now, The Good Guys has a huge range of discounted coffee machines to choose from for Boxing Day, including the De'Longhi Magnifica. The Magnifica is for hobbyist baristas at heart, with a built-in grinder that offers 13 different settings.
De'Longhi Magnifica:
was AU$699 AU$429 at The Good Guys
Hello and welcome to Tom's Guide Australia! We're here to bring you the best Boxing Day deals and bargain buys from none other than top retailer, The Good Guys.
So if you're looking to shop and save big during the final sales event of the year, then look no further. The Good Guys has slashed prices off a range of hot tech items, appliances, televisions, smartphones, audio products and more in the lead-up to the big day.
As mentioned, we will be around during the entire sale to highlight our top-rated discounts, so you might want to bookmark this page and pop back when our live coverage rolls in. Happy shopping!