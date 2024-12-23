The Good Guys Boxing Day sale 2024 — all the best deals LIVE

Boxing Day 2024 is just around the corner, as we're days away from the final sale of the year. Discounts have all but kicked off at Australia's major retailers, including The Good Guys — a one-stop shop for all things appliances, tech, and televisions.

With the sale now starting well ahead of December 26, The Good Guys will likely start its markdowns early. Last year's sale ran until January 3, and we anticipate that the dates will be similar this year, with the retailer delivering hot discounts on tech, electronics and whitegoods well into the new year.

We're hunting down the best deals live on a tonne of products, including smartphones, televisions, vacuums, coffee machines and more. We will be constantly updating this page throughout Boxing Day proper, bringing you the bargains that'll score you the most bang for your buck. As always, stock isn't guaranteed, so we suggest you act fast if you don't want to miss out on an awesome bargain.

Do note that The Good Guys offer a price-beat guarantee, not just a price match. All you have to do is click on the price-beat button on the product page and this will automatically scour the web for you and offer a better price if the product is available for less elsewhere.

The Good Guys Boxing Day 2024 sale — best deals

Smartphones

Google Pixel 9 (128GB): was AU$1,347 now AU$1,047 at The Good Guys Save AU$300

Score a modest AU$300 saving on the latest Pixel phone at The Good Guys. The Pixel 9 is a major leap forward for Google’s phones, taking all the best parts of the Pixel 8 and improving them. Most noticeable of all is how much better the battery life is, as it hasn't been Google's strong suit in the past.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was AU$2,199 now AU$1,877 at The Good Guys Save AU$322

Slashing a massive AU$322 off RRP, this Samsung Galaxy S24 deal at The Good Guys is worth every penny. We've called this device the company's best flagship phone thanks to the power of Galaxy AI. Only available in the Titanium Black or Violet colourways.

Audio and wearables

Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar: was AU$699 now AU$595 at The Good Guys Save AU$104

As one of the best soundbars that won't cost you an arm and a leg, the Sonos Beam offers more than you'd expect from a home cinema solution at this price. With Dolby Atmos support it's an excellent option for pairing with a home screen that matches this capability, while overall sound and particularly dialogue finds a helpful boost with the Beam.

Sonos Arc: was AU$1,499 now AU$988 at The Good Guys Save AU$511

As one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, the Sonos Arc is a fantastic addition to any home cinema set-up. It's compatible with a bunch of music streaming services and you can add rear speakers or a subwoofer to create a more vibrant speaker system. Also available in white.

Sonos Roam 2: was AU$299 now AU$199 at The Good Guys Save AU$100

Not only can Sonos' latest portable speaker stream via Bluetooth, but it can also connect to Wi-Fi to accept streams from your favourite music platforms. It delivers crisp, clear and loud sound, while automatic TruePlay ensures that it's perfectly calibrated. It's available in white or black.

Spacetalk Adventurer 2 Smartwatch: was AU$349 now AU$259 at The Good Guys Save AU$90

If you've been meaning to get your littles a smartwatch, but don't want to fork out for an Apple or Samsung, meet the Spacetalk Adventurer 2. The watch has 4G, video calling, text capability and GPS location tracking. Plus there are handy modes like school mode for no distractions and emergency SOS mode.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was AU$439 now AU$325 at The Good Guys Save AU$114

Yes, they've been replaced by a newer model, but the Sony XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones were so good upon their release that they continue to hold their own now. Comfortable, incredibly effective noise-cancellation and Sony's stupendous sound, they're a terrific buy.

UE Boom 3: was AU$229 now AU$154 at The Good Guys Save AU$75

This is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can get, so get the New Year party rocking with big sound from a small package... and for less too. Perfect for hot days by the pool or at the beach, the Boom 3 is waterproof and dustproof, meaning it can go for a swim for up to 30 minutes all while blasting your favourite tunes.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was AU$149 now AU$125 at The Good Guys Save AU$24

This awesome portable speaker is perfect for on-the-go use, with up to 14 hours of playtime on a singular charge. You can connect via Bluetooth up to 40 metres away — insane, right? — and it pumps out your fave songs with 360-degree sound.

Samsung 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar: was AU$679 now AU$492 at The Good Guys Save AU$187

This epic deal will allow you to immerse yourself with cinematic surround sound at a relatively affordable price. With AU$187 off RRP, this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar is a great addition to any living room or gaming setup, with room-filling audio that transforms any movie or gaming experience.

Televisions

TCL 75-inch C655 QLED Google TV 24: was AU$1,295 now AU$895 at The Good Guys Save AU$400

Proving that size doesn't have to equal sacrifice for a home screen, this mammoth 75-inch C655 4K TV boasts vibrant, dynamic colours thanks to its QLED display, Dolby Atmos surround sound support and quality gaming features. You can also control it totally hands-free with the help of the built-in Google Assistant. And thanks to this epic discount, you'll save AU$300 — what a bargain.

Hisense 100-inch Q7NAU 4K QLED Smart TV: was AU$5,995 now AU$3,195 at The Good Guys Save AU$2,800

Submerge your senses in a cinematic experience like no other with this gigantic 100-inch screen from Hisense. Now with AU$2,800 knocked off, it's not the most affordable home screen, but it's well worth the investment if you're an avid 4K movie enthusiast (and if you have space for it in your living room). You can get an even lower price by using TGG's price-beat guarantee.

Kitchen appliances

Sunbeam 4L Alinea Digital Diamond Force Air Fryer: was AU$219 now AU$85 at The Good Guys Save AU$134

Score a modest discount on a brand-new Sunbeam air fryer during The Good Guys Boxing Day sales. With 10 cooking presets, a viewing window and a large capacity basket good enough to fit a whole 1kg of hot chips, you'll be enjoying your favourite foods in no time with this DiamondForce air fryer.

Nespresso Creatista Plus (Smoked Hickory): was AU$949 now AU$588 at The Good Guys Save AU$361

Save big on this Nespresso Creatista Plus machine in the Smoked Hickory colourway. This innovative capsule coffee machine delivers café-quality beverages at home with 19 bars of pressure for rich, bold espresso and comes with 7 preset recipes for the perfect cup every time.

De'Longhi Magnifica: was AU$699 now AU$429 at The Good Guys Save AU$270

The Magnifica Fully Automatic machine from De'Longhi combines a stylish design and ease of use, creating barista-worthy cups in an instant. All you need to do is select your preferred beverage, aroma strength and temperature for a brew that's as unique as you.

NutriBullet Mega Pack 900W Blender: was AU$119 now AU$88 at The Good Guys Save AU$31

This NutriBullet Mega Pack has all you could ever need in a compact blending setup. With a normal extractor blade for tough-skinned fruit and veggies and an extra milling blade for breaking down nuts, coffee beans and seeds, you can whip up almost anything with this speedy blender. The pack features some great on-the-go accessories, including a flip-top lid, vessel grips and a lip ring for straight-from-the-cup drinking.

Tefal Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer: was AU$100 now AU$88 at The Good Guys Save AU$12

This smart-looking Tefal machine will have you cooking up a storm. The 4.2L capacity basket provides plenty of space to air fry pretty much whatever you please and with 8 preset cooking options, you can rest assured it will be cooked, fried, or grilled to perfection.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer (Matte Black): was AU$849 now AU$728 at The Good Guys Save AU$121

If you're looking for a stylish kitchen appliance to upgrade your home baking to the next level, this awesome deal is for you. With a 4.8L capacity, 10 different speed settings and 4 attachments, including a dough hook and pastry beater, this powerful mixer can mix, beat and whip up a storm.

Home appliances

Tineco Floor One S6 Pro Extreme Floor Cleaner: was AU$999 now AU$629 at The Good Guys Save AU$370

Slashing AU$370 off RRP, this Good Guys deal on Tineco's Floor One S6 Pro Extreme is hard to pass up. The 3-in-1 smart floor washer can handle both wet and dry messes, and it self-cleans thanks to its dual water tanks. If you're constantly cleaning your floors, this machine is worth nabbing, especially at the discounted rate.

Tineco Floor One S7 Steam Vacuum Cleaner: was AU$1,199 now AU$895 at The Good Guys Save AU$304

The Tineco Floor One S7 utilises the power of steam to tackle all kinds of messes. If you want the finer details, the machine heats up water to 140C steam to kill up to 99% of bacteria and hidden germs with ease. Plus, you'll get the added bonus of regular mopping and vacuum abilities too, so that's a win in our books.

Shark IZ102 Cordless Vacuum: was AU$549.99 now AU$237 at The Good Guys Save AU$312.99

Shaving a massive AU$312.99 off at The Good Guys, this Shark IZ102 cordless vac offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll. Plus, the nozzle has LED lights that'll reveal any hidden dust and debris as you vacuum.

Dyson Gen5Detect Absolute: was AU$1,549 now AU$977 at The Good Guys Save AU$572

Now down to a low of AU$977, Dyson's Gen5detect houses a powerful suction and a superb runtime of up to 70 minutes. It can handle all floor types and has a green LED light that helps pick up unnoticed dirt and debris.

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Vacuum: was AU$649 now AU$379 at The Good Guys Save AU$270

Looking for a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner that won't burn a massive hole in your pocket? Then don't dismiss the V8. It's powerful enough for a great clean on hard floors. It can even handle carpets but will take a few goes on high and middle-pile mats.

Bissell SpotClean Carpet Cleaner: was AU$269 now AU$198 at The Good Guys Save AU$71

Calling all pet owners, parents, and messy eaters, this little machine is for you. Using warm water and stain formula, this carpet washer quickly removes spots and stains from carpets, furniture, rugs and more, with ease. Saving you time and money, this machine is worth every penny.

Hisense 417L Bottom Mount Refrigerator: was AU$1,199 now AU$747 at The Good Guys Save AU$452

Boxing Day is always one of the best times of the year to upgrade your kitchen appliances at a discount and this saving on a quality Hisense 417L refrigerator is a great example. With an eye-catching design and built-in features enabling you to easily conserve energy and give your power bills a break, this one is a solid buy.

Personal care

Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer (Ceramic Patina / Topaz): was AU$749 now AU$588 at The Good Guys Save AU$161

Now at a new low, Dyson's "most intelligent" hairdryer is designed to dry your hair faster and without the possibility of heat damage thanks to its new Scalp Protect mode. We gave it a massive 4 out of 5 stars in our review, only knocking it back due to its hefty price tag. But now, with an impressive AU$161 discount at The Good Guys, this hairdryer is worth snapping up.