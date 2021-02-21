How to download a VPN to use in Italy

If you’re an Italian living abroad missing your favorite shows from home, or you simply want to browse the web more securely while on Italian shores, you’ll be wise to consider the advantages of an Italy VPN.

A VPN—short for virtual private network—may sound complex, given its role encrypting your data between device and network. But don’t let that put you off, for the best VPN services are easy to install and even easier to use, requiring merely the click of a button to bolster your security. This article will demonstrate how to get up and running with a VPN.

Why use a VPN?

The main effect of using a VPN is that it masks your internet protocol (IP) address. By creating a private network for your device, it hides your real location and makes your online actions virtually untraceable.

It’s important to clarify that using a VPN itself is not illegal, and in the age of cookies, malware, and digital surveillance, it’s becoming increasingly common for everyday internet users to be more prudent with their data. However, using a VPN to commit illegal acts like piracy remains a criminal and prosecutable offence.

It’s not, however, illegal to use a streaming VPN to bypass geo-blocked content from the likes of Netflix and BBC iPlayer (though it may contravene their terms and conditions). Indeed, given the vast array of global streaming choices that viewers now have, this is now one of the most popular uses of VPN services.

Before VPNs came along, Italians abroad would struggle to tune in to their favorite channels from home. But with a top VPN masking your location, expat Italians can now catch up with their best-loved shows on the Rai network, for example. Similarly, Americans living in Italy can use a VPN service to circumvent geographical blocks on their Netflix or Hulu service.

Italy’s top VPN service

Given the very nature of a VPN, it’s no surprise that most of the top services can be used in most countries of the world. This is no different in Italy, where Surfshark, NordVPN, and Private Internet Access rank among the most popular. As always, it’s best to do your research before choosing which to plump for.

Once you’ve made your choice, you’ll need to sign up and install your VPN. As our top recommended VPN service for Italy—thanks to its simple one-touch protection and stream-friendly speeds—we’ll be using ExpressVPN to provide an example of how easily this can be done.

Signing up for your chosen VPN

Head over to the ExpressVPN website and tap Get Started. After that, you’ll be invited to select your chosen subscription plan. Pay using your preferred method—PayPal, Credit Card, and Bitcoin are all listed—and enter your contact details. Then keep an eye out for an email with further instructions.

Click the link in the email, and you’ll be asked to set your account password, then provide access to your ExpressVPN dashboard. Here, you’ll find an activation code. This is key to completing the VPN installation on your chosen device, so make sure to make a note of it. ExpressVPN works with Macs and Windows computers, iOS and Android smartphones, and portable devices like the Amazon Fire Stick.

Once you have your activation code, click the red Download button.

Installing a VPN on your desktop

If you’re installing the VPN on a Mac or Windows desktop, you’ll need to open the file once downloaded. This will open the installation wizard, which will walk you through a handful of prompts. After installation is complete, you should sign in to the app, where you’ll be required to input the activation code.

Lastly, choose whether you’d like the VPN to run automatically on startup, and whether you’re content to send data to ExpressVPN. Then you’re done. Click Connect, and your VPN will be live.

Installing a VPN on your smartphone

To use ExpressVPN on your smartphone or tablet, sign up online as above, only head in the direction of the specific iOS or Android page on-site. You’ll be directed to the relevant app store, where you’ll be able to download the ExpressVPN app. Full installation instructions will follow the download.

For more information on using a VPN for portable streaming devices, check out our guides for Amazon Prime VPN and Apple TV VPN.

What's the best VPN for people in Italy?