How to cancel your Stan subscription

If you’re thinking about cutting your streaming service costs this month, then you’re not alone. Several streamers went through price hikes at the tailend of 2023 — Stan included — so you might be in a pinch.

While Stan has some great Aussie original content on offer and some awesome fast-tracked shows like Yellowstone, Better Call Saul and the many, many RuPaul’s Drag Race spin-offs, you may be considering parting ways with this homegrown streamer.

If you need help doing just that, we’ve got you covered with these quick and easy steps that will help you cancel your Stan subscription. Do note though, this doesn’t fully delete your account and you can always reactivate your plan at any time.

Step 1: Log into Stan

(Image credit: Future)

If you want to cancel your Stan account, you’ll need to log into the streaming service using a web browser on a computer.

Please note you cannot cancel your Stan account using the app on a mobile device or Smart TV.

Step 2: Select your Profile icon

(Image credit: Future)

Hover your mouse over your profile icon in the top right corner of the homepage.

Step 3: Click on ‘Manage Account’

A drop down menu will appear under your profile icon. You’ll need to select Manage Account.

If you’ve set up a PIN on your account, you will need to enter it before progressing to the Manage Account page.

Step 4: Scroll to ‘Cancel my subscription’

(Image credit: Future)

On your Manage Account page, you’ll need to scroll down to the ‘Subscription Information’ section. This is where you’ll see your plan details, including your next billing date and payment information. You will see an option under this section that reads ‘Cancel my subscription’. Click on this to proceed.

Step 5: Confirmation

(Image credit: Future)

A pop-up window should appear and will ask you if you want to confirm your cancellation. The pop-up will also feature your next billing date and advise that your account will remain active until this date. After this date, your account will indeed be cancelled.

You will need to select the ‘Continue to Cancel’ button at the bottom of the window to complete the cancellation process. You will also receive a cancellation confirmation email to the address registered on your account.

Should you cancel Stan this month?

Cancelling Stan really comes down to whether or not you’re getting enough value out of the platform. If you find yourself opting for a different streamer or find that Stan’s catalogue has too many “appointment tv shows”, then cancelling your account may be your best choice.

It’s worth noting that Stan does offer a 30-day free trial that you can cancel at any time (using the above steps), so we’d recommend giving that a go and committing to the platform afterwards, if it does tickle your fancy.

If you’re looking for recommendations on what streaming service to try this month instead, here’s what we suggest. January is a good month for Apple TV Plus, led by the streaming arrival of Killers of the Flower Moon, and the new WWII series Masters of the Air, along with the British crime drama Criminal Record. Additionally, subscribers can look forward to more new episodes of For All Mankind and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.