Samsung's new AI-enhanced Bespoke robovacs have hit Aussie shelves — here's what you need to know

After releasing a line of Bespoke appliances earlier this year, Samsung Australia has added two turbocharged robovacs to the lineup that pack a serious AI punch. The new entries — the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI and the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo — officially launched in stores and online retailers this week.

According to Samsung, the all-in-one vacuum and mop robot cleaners are set to "revolutionise the cleaning experience" with enhanced AI capabilities and steam sanitising. Taking inspiration from growing consumer interest in simplifying cleaning processes with tech and AI, the new line is said to offer Australians the ability to automate daily cleaning tasks, providing hands-free maintenance and minimal effort, says Jeremy Senior, Samsung AU's VP of Consumer Electronics.

"Our research shows that Australians are seeking innovative home appliances that better address the complexities of modern living," Senior says. The new line likewise reflects Samsung's "dedication to creating dynamic, connected appliances that adapt to consumers' needs", he adds.

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI is the more expensive of the pair, retailing at AU$2,499, and is powered by intelligent AI recognition through its Qualcomm QRB4210 processor. Notably, the new robovac comes with two AI modes — AI Object Recognition and Stain Recognition. Using a built-in camera, the vacuum can recognise flooring, rooms and objects or obstacles such as pets. It can also auto-detect stained spots and sense carpet depth, so it can appropriately deep clean any spoiled area, which is a pretty mean feat.

The machine has a new integrated clean station that automatically empties dust, washes and sanitises mop pads and dries them with hot air before steaming to prevent bacteria. Plus, it'll even detach or lift its mop pads when it detects carpets, to avoid them from getting wet and minimise cross-surface contamination.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Users can control the robot through Samsung's SmartThings app, which allows them to choose between the four different cleaning modes, view a 3D map of their house, create 'no-go' zones and track the bot's movements through a live cleaning report. For even more handsfree action, users can activate the Bixby voice assistant to turn the machine on.

The less expensive model, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, has many of the same features as the AI-powered model but lacks smart Spatial and Object Recognition. Instead, the bot uses sensor-guided obstacle detection to clean floors effectively. Like the Jet Bot Combo AI, this model uses the SmartThings app, and Bixby voice commands, but cashes in at just AU$1,999.

In terms of appearance, there isn't much visual difference between the two, as both come in the Satin Greige colourway. The biggest — and arguably the most obvious — discrepancy is the price point, with the AI-capable model costing an extra AU$500 for its smart features. If that wasn't a tough enough pill to swallow, you can nab a cheaper robot with similar AI features for less than AU$1,200 — like this Ecovacs Deebot T20e Omni for AU$1,099 on Amazon. So if you're interested in intelligent robovacs or robomops, you may be better off shopping around.

Both vacuums have a dustbin capacity of 0.25L, which is relatively standard for robovacs, and have a maximum consumption power of 70W, capping out at a 180-minute runtime. Both models are available in the Satin Greige colourway on the Samsung Australia website, or at other retailers featured in the widget below.