The Ninja Slushi is officially in Oz — here's how to nab the viral frozen drink machine

Wallets at the ready! After selling out globally, Ninja's latest kitchen gizmo, the Slushi, has finally made its way to Australia.

The slushie maker went viral last year during the peak of the Northern Hemisphere summer after initially launching in July. Globally, the machine sold out rather quickly, with shoppers left high and dry to wait for restock updates. And now it's officially here, with retailers like Ninja, The Good Guys and JB Hi-Fi stocking the machine, just in time for the tail end of Aussie summer.

According to Ninja, the Slushi has garnered a massive 50,000 waitlist in Australia, so we can reasonably expect it to sell out (and hopefully restock just as quick!). The machine itself comes with temperature and texture controls that deliver consistently smooth results in up to 60 minutes at max capacity, with five preset settings to choose from — Slush, Spiked Slush, Frappé, Milkshake, and Frozen Juice.

It also features a self-serve handle, with a no-drip spout that makes pouring a breeze, and the vessel itself is easy to fill and keeps drinks frozen for up to 12 hours. You can pour anything and everything, including wine, coffee, soda, juice, chocolate milk and spirits, into the auger and select your program to watch it magically churn into your desired slush level.

First impressions of the Ninja Slushi

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Lucy Scotting)

While we haven't conducted a full review of the Slushi yet, we've had some hands-on time with it here at Tom's Guide. Personally, I got to experience it during a SharkNinja product showcase last year — and I've been raving about it ever since.

As someone who cannot stand a melted slush-turned-mush frozen drink (think the last few dredges of a Macca's Frozen Coke), I was pleasantly surprised by the texture and consistency of the frozen margarita served at the event. Using the Spiked Slush function, the machine whipped up a premix batch of the cocktail, and after sipping on it for a while, I found it wasn't too icy, which can be commonplace for alcoholic slushies.

I pretty eagerly watched on as the machine took less than 20 minutes to completely freeze and churn the mix. Ninja does recommend chilling your drink mix before using the machine to speed up the slushification process. The machine wasn't overly noisy while churning the mix either — which can't be said for the Ninja Creami — so that was a big standout.

The machine does chime to let you know that your frozen bevvy is ready when it reaches the optimum slush level. Plus, it can churn for up to 12 hours on end, so you don't have to indulge straight away if you wish.

The only caveat, though, especially if you're on a health and wellness journey, is that every frozen concoction needs sugar to help the mixture freeze. This means if you're looking to have a diet drink slush, Ninja suggests that you may want to invest in some allulose syrup to add to your mix. If you're going completely sugar-free, agave syrup has been suggested by some online users (but this hasn't been tested by Ninja as yet).

So, if you're a frozen drink connoisseur, we'd suggest grabbing your credit card and get clicking at your preferred retailer — these viral machines are sure to sell like hotcakes!