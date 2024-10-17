One of our favorite desk lamps that we've tested is 45% off — the lowest price we've seen all year

Desk lighting can be an underrated element of many a home office design. Keeping your workspace illuminated with one of the best desk lamps is one of the best ways to combat the draining darkness and eye strain that come with an unlit office. While some lamps can cost hundreds of dollars, there are plenty of options that won't break the bank, including this lamp from Lepower.

Normally priced at $33, right now you can get the Lepower Metal Desk Lamp for just $17 at Amazon. That's 45% off and the cheapest it's ever been. It's also our top pick for best budget desk lamp. At this price, it's cheap enough that you can splurge on a smart lightbulb to elevate the functionality of this budget gadget. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best early Black Friday deals and this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Lepower Metal Desk Lamp: was $33 now $17 at Amazon

Unassuming at a glance, this budget-friendly desk lamp wowed us during tests with its sturdy build, flexible adjusting arm, and unobtrusive matte finish that blends perfectly into your office environment. This is the cheapest it's been all year.

In truth, you don't need a desk lamp to do much more than direct the beam of a lightbulb, which is why the lack of bells and whistles on this Lepower lamp doesn't stop it from earning our acclaim. At a quarter of the price of many other lamps we've tested and recommended, this lamp is an understated workhorse that will blend perfectly into the rest of your desk hardware. When we tested it, we appreciated that its matte finish prevented any glare and allowed it to slip seamlessly behind all our other equipment.

Do take note: this lamp does not come with a lightbulb. But we consider this a good thing — it means you can choose whatever luminosity and temperature you want, and you won't be stuck with some cruddy bulb that someone slipped into the box to clear inventory. Heck, if you really want, you can load this puppy up with a smart lightbulb and turn it into the most budget-friendly smart light on the market.

We know this is the best deal we've seen on this lamp all year, but we have no clue how long it will last. If you want to secure this discount, time may be of the essence.