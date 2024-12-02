Do you thrive on terrifying your neighbors? This Hannibal Lecter-like LED skincare mask is $400 off for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are coming in fast, and with just one more day to grab unbelievable discounts, some of them are getting a little silly.

For example, you can get the $800 iRestore Illumina LED red light therapy skincare mask for just $399 at Amazon right now. I'm not going to lie, $800 is pretty steep, even for an LED skincare mask. But $399 is more palatable, and it's the Illumina's lowest ever price.

iRestore claims that if you use the mask for just 10 minutes 3-5 times a week you can see a difference in as little as 6 weeks. This mask has 360 medical-grade LEDs to work faster than cheaper devices. And my favorite part? The Illumina has space for your nose, so you can, you know, breathe while wearing this mask.

If you don't know what LED red light therapy skincare masks do other than look a bit like a sci-fi and a horror movie villain had a baby, let me help you out. The LED red light basically pumps light energy into your skin, which prompts cell regeneration. You can use LED therapy to help with premature aging, skin brightening, sun damage, and even skin concerns like rosacea or acne (although actual medical dermatological issues need professional advice, not mine).

Red light therapy causes your skin to supercharge collagen production, which we all know is the protein in your skin that keeps you looking young. As you age, your skin loses collagen and elasticity, and LED masks can help promote production of collagen.

There are tons of LED skincare masks out there, with the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite perhaps being the most well-known. But it's not on sale for Cyber Monday, so you might as well save your money and stick with the iRestore Illumina.

We discussed the Therabody Theraface Mask as one of our top luxury products earlier in the year, but at $599, it's considerably pricier than the iRestore Illumina with this awesome Cyber Monday deal.