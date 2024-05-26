Crazy deal! Get an iRobot Roomba self-emptying robot vacuum at an all-time low price

Cleaning the house is a drag. Spending all day vacuuming to try and get the junk out of the carpet is never fun. Thankfully, the price of robot vacuums has dropped to the point that anyone can realistically afford to buy one. Even the top brands like iRobot have become more affordable.

For Memorial Day weekend, Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop at a fantastic price. It normally sells for $549, but right now, you can get it for just $249. That's $300 off the regular price, which just so happens to be the all-time low on this particular robot vacuum and mop combination. If you're sick of manually cleaning, this might be the time to finally take the plunge into the world of self-emptying robot vacuums.

Plus, it has mop functionality to keep those hard floors shiny.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+: was $549 now $249

Roomba is a brand that's become synonymous with robot vacuums. With good reason, iRobot's Roomba line of vacuums has among the most features. Right now, you can get the iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ for $300 on Amazon for Memorial Day weekend. That's a crazy deal for a self-emptying robot vacuum with mopping features. If you're tired of cleaning your home manually, you should give this deal a closer look.

Price check: $299 @ iRobot

Most of the reviews of the iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ seem to be positive. It has a 4.0 on Amazon from more than 18,000 reviews. That's a crazy number of reviews with a reasonably high score, especially when you consider that most of those reviewers spent considerably more than you'll need to pay to get it.

Between the 4-stage cleaning system and learning features that help it navigate your home, this is definitely a Memorial Day weekend deal worth picking up.

If you're interested, don't wait too long because we don't know how long this deal will last. Between the risk of selling out and Amazon moving it back to a higher price, you'll want to take action on this if you wish to buy an iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ in your home.