PlayStation State of Play live updates — where to watch and what PS5 games are expected to appear

Sony officially announced that its next State of Play event is happening today, February 12, 2025 beginning at 5 pm Eastern/2 pm Pacific/10 pm UK.

The PlayStation Blog post says that the show will be over 40 minutes long featuring "news and updates on great games coming to PS5."

State of Play | February 12, 2025 [English] - YouTube Watch On

Sony didn't provide any hints of what games we might expect to see saying, "The show celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world."

Tom's Guide will be keeping an eye on the latest State of Play and updating with everything Sony announces right here so stay tuned.