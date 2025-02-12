PlayStation State of Play live updates — where to watch and what PS5 games are expected to appear
Expect games, games and more games
Sony officially announced that its next State of Play event is happening today, February 12, 2025 beginning at 5 pm Eastern/2 pm Pacific/10 pm UK.
The PlayStation Blog post says that the show will be over 40 minutes long featuring "news and updates on great games coming to PS5."
Sony didn't provide any hints of what games we might expect to see saying, "The show celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world."
Tom's Guide will be keeping an eye on the latest State of Play and updating with everything Sony announces right here so stay tuned.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remake
Yes, Konami did announce a Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remake a year ago, but a new trailer dropped recently with new gameplay and featuring Ape Escape.
We imagine Sony will highlight this game again even if we have to wait until August to get our hands on it.
Elden Ring: Nightreign
A report from last week claimed that Elden Ring Nightreign details are supposed to be released this week on February 12, today.
Apparently, this might include more details about the DLC and a release date.
Will we see that information during today's State of Play? It's a good possibility.
For now, we think it should come out sometime in May.
What games might we see?
PlayStation has not officially revealed or hinted at what games might get showcased during the State of Play but we have an idea of a few games we might see thanks to rumors and leaks.
- Bungie's 'Gummy Bears' game
- Death Stranding 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- God Of War - goes back to Greece?
- Hell is Us
- Hellblade 2 PS5 Port
- Lost Soul Aside
- Marathon
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Resident Evil 5 & 6 remasters
- Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
- XDEV game
How to watch the State of Play
The PlayStation State of Play will be streaming on both the official PlayStation Twitch channel as well as the official PlayStation YouTube channel.
We've linked the YouTube stream above and you can find the Twitch channel here.
PS6 won't completely abandon discs, says former PlayStation boss
PlayStation launches epic new sale with the best PS5 games from $4 —here’s 17 deals I’d buy