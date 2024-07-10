Get Super Mario Party for free in this awesome Nintendo Switch Joy-Con bundle at Walmart

You never know when you might need additional Joy-Con controllers for your Nintendo Switch. Perhaps you're planning a gaming party with some of your friends, or you have kids who tend to break stuff; keeping a backup set of controllers is always a good idea.

Currently, Walmart has a deal on the Nintendo Joy-Con and Super Mario Party bundle that gives you the game at no additional cost. The bundle usually costs $99, but you can get it for $69 for a limited time, which is the price you'd typically pay for just the controllers.

Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle: was $99 now $69 @ Walmart

Anyone who might need an extra pair of Joy-Cons for their Switch who doesn't own a copy of Super Mario Party will want to take advantage of this deal. You get one of the most fun and engaging party games on any video game platform and an extra set of controllers for just the price of the controllers. It's the red and blue Joy-Con bundle, too, so you get a little extra visual flair.

Price check: $99 @ GameStop

The Mario Party franchise has a long history of games, with Super Mario Party being the 11th entry in the series. Sure, many of Mario Party's beloved minigames and the overall board game feel random and without any semblance of skill determining who wins, but that doesn't make jumping in with a group of friends and having at it any less fun.

You get around 80 minigames to keep you and your friends busy, along with multiple boards to try and dominate. Some boards are new, and some are remakes of the classics from other Mario Party games, so there should be something for everyone.

You can play all of the game with a Joy-Con turned sideways, which means this bundle is enough to allow two additional people to join your Mario Party session. If you still have the Joy-Con that came with your console, that's enough controllers for four players.

If you think there will be a time in the future (or right now) that will require you to own one more Joy-Con, you won't find a better time to jump in. These beloved Nintendo accessories are rarely offered at a discount, so when you get the chance to grab one with a free game, it's worth going for it.