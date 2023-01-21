Is the Allswell Mattress any good?

Part of the Walmart family, Allswell started selling mattresses in 2018 and have proved popular amongst those looking for a budget option. The Allswell mattress may not have the bells and whistles of our recommended best mattresses , but it did top the list for our best cheap mattresses . The Allswell is the brand’s entry-level mattress, with four other more expensive options to choose from.

We'll look at the Allswell in more detail throughout this guide, covering factors such as price, comfort, support and quality so that you can decide if it's the right choice for you. Read on to see if this mattress in a box is going to give you a restful night's sleep.

Allswell Mattress: At a glance

The Allswell is a classic hybrid mattress , made from a combination of memory foam and individually wrapped coils. Although Allswell rates the mattress as medium (around a 6 out of 10), customer reviews suggest that it's firmer, with a medium-firm feel of maybe 7 out of 10.

Allswell Mattress specs Type: Hybrid bed-in-a-box

Trial Period: 100 days

Warranty: 10 years

Price: $339 – $539 (MSRP)

Height: 10 inches

Firmness (1-10): 7 (Medium Firm)

User review rating: 4.4/5

We’d recommend the mattress for light and average weight back and front sleepers. It's not a great choice for heavier weight sleepers though, as the 2-inch layer of memory foam isn't thick enough to prevent them from sinking onto the coils. It's unlikely that they'll get enough pressure relief from the mattress. Side sleepers may also find the lack of padding makes the mattress too firm and builds up pressure points at the shoulders and hips.

Although it's not specifically a cooling mattress , Allswell has thought about keeping sleepers cool at night with a gel memory foam layer that's infused with charcoal and copper (both known for their ability to draw heat away from the body). Customer reviews also praise the motion isolation, which seems to be surprisingly good, and the edge support – meaning you should be able to spread out and make use of the whole mattress area.

With a starting price of $339 for a twin, the Allswell is definitely a good choice if you're on a budget.

The Allswell Mattress: Prices and deals

Although the Allswell is a budget mattress, we'd place it at the higher end of the budget scale. However, prices are reasonable when you consider that this is a mattress that will suit a variety of sleepers. Here are the prices for the Allswell:

Twin: MSRP $339

MSRP $339 Twin XL: MSRP $349

MSRP $349 Full: MSRP $379

MSRP $379 Queen: MSRP $449

MSRP $449 King: MSRP $539

MSRP $539 Cal King: MSRP $539

As the Allswell is already competitively priced, you won't see as many or as large a discount as with some mattress companies. However, we have seen occasional discounts of around 25% off Allswell products, so it's worth keeping an eye on our mattress sales page for the latest offers.

The Allswell Mattress: Design and materials

With a combination of gel memory foam and pocketed coils, the Allswell is a classic hybrid mattress. Starting at the top, the Allswell's cover is a ½ inch of quilted comfort foam and sits on top of a 2 inch layer of charcoal and copper gel memory foam. The infused memory foam is designed to keep sleepers cool throughout the night and draw heat away from the body. Based on our experience of testing mattresses with similar materials, such as the Nectar Premier Copper mattress , this type of gel does a good job of cooling throughout the night.

The main support layer of the mattress is made up of individually wrapped pocket coils, giving both support and stability. The coils also provide space where air can circulate, which should help with temperature regulation and breathability (all-foam beds can trap heat a little).

The foams in the Allswell are CertiPUR-certified, meaning they're free from harmful chemicals and heavy metals. Like most mattresses containing foam and arriving compressed, the Allswell will likely emit a slight smell when first unboxed. This is known as off gassing and isn't harmful. Any smell usually dissipates in a few hours with the window open.

The Allswell Mattress: Customer reviews

The Allswell mattress scores well in customer reviews, with an average of 4.4 out of 5 on its own website, as well as its parent company Walmart. This is based on almost 4,000 reviews at the time of writing (January 2023).

Customers who sleep on their backs were particularly complimentary about the Allswell, with some praising it for helping with back pain and aches across the body. Most customers also felt that the mattress was fairly firm and supportive, helping to keep their spines aligned. It was also popular with front sleepers up to average weights, who also felt supported by the slightly firmer feel of the mattress.

Temperature regulation was a mixed bag amongst sleepers. Some found the Allswell mattress too hot, although more reviews suggested that it did a good job of cooling.

As with all things, the Allswell didn't suit everyone. Side sleepers found it far too firm, with most reporting that the mattress dug into their shoulders and caused discomfort. There were also some suggestions that the durability of the Allswell isn't great, but we do think that customers shouldn't expect a budget mattress to last as long as a premium one. Edge support on the Allswell mattress isn’t brilliant either, with customers reporting that the mattress sags when sitting on it.

Should I buy the Allswell mattress?

Back and front sleepers of a light or average weight should consider the Allswell if they're looking for a budget mattress that still offers firm support. Customers were delighted with the back pain relief from the mattress when sleeping on their backs and also felt the mattress was firm enough to keep their spines and hips aligned when sleeping on their fronts.

Side sleepers felt that the mattress was too firm and we would also consider that the mattress doesn't have enough padding to keep the shoulders and hips supported in this sleeping position. Heavier weight sleepers also didn't feel supported on this mattress, probably due to them sinking through to the coils.

With its charcoal and copper gel infused memory foam layer, the Allswell does a decent job of keeping most sleepers cool at night and the firmer feel of the mattress isolates motion extremely well. If you're looking for a decent budget mattress, the Allswell is a fine choice.

Alternatives to consider

Lucid 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This is another good budget offering which comes in a wide range of different comfort options: firm, medium firm, medium plush and plush. This means you can tailor the mattress to your individual sleeping style. It should also do a good job of keeping sleepers cool at night, with a layer of cooling gel memory foam followed by a layer of bamboo charcoal memory foam.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress

If you prefer the traditional hug of an all-foam mattress, then the Siena Memory Foam mattress is a great reasonably priced option to consider. The three layers of foam include responsive memory foam that adapts to your body. In our Siena mattress review, we found it offered excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer for a very affordable price.

Ikea Hasvåg Spring Mattress

You won't find much cheaper than the Hasvåg rolled mattress from Ikea. This is a more traditional sprung mattress with Bonnell springs combined with PU foam instead of memory foam to keep the costs down. What this does mean is that you won't get any contouring from the mattress, and it's also thin at 8.25 inches.