How to watch Netflix with NordVPN in or outside the US

While VPNs were once considered primarily privacy tools, users have realised how they can enhance streaming services like Netflix as they’ve become more mainstream. And now it’s one of the most popular reasons why people download VPNs, alongside data protection and staying anonymous.

NordVPN is one of the biggest VPN providers on the market, with excellent security, plenty of useful apps for most devices and excellent streaming power - so it's only natural that you may be considering that as your gateway to a world of new Netflix content. And, if you go for one of Nord's longer plans, it’s pretty good value, too.

How does watching Netflix with NordVPN work?

Quick guide to watching Netflix with NordVPN 1. Sign up and install NordVPN 2. Open NordVPN app and select your server 3. Open Netflix and watch geo-blocked content

Put simply, Netflix delivers different content to people in different countries - so there are some shows and films that you can watch only in the US. Or, perhaps more frustratingly, some content can be viewed everywhere but the US.

By using NordVPN with Netflix, you can make yourself appear to be in different locations, meaning you can access different regional libraries wherever you are.

This is really useful if you’re on holiday or on a business trip. If you’re out of your home country it’s likely that you won’t be able to access your favorite shows, but by using NordVPN you can virtually head back home, enabling you to watch everything that you’re used to.

However, if you’re the adventurous type, you can also do the opposite. If you’re in the US, for example, you’ll be able to watch exclusive shows on UK Netflix – or all the anime that’s only available in Japan. All you need to do is pick a server in whatever country you want to explore and open up Netflix. It really is that simple.

(Image credit: Freestocks)

How can I watch Netflix with NordVPN?

Firstly, sign up with NordVPN for as long or as short as you like (you’ll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee no matter what you pick).

Download and install the NordVPN app, then allow any permissions it requires. Once you launch Nord you’ll see a map interface with a selection of servers. Pick a server in the country you want to appear to be in, and connect.

Then open up Netflix, browse, and watch. It’ll take less than five minutes from start to finish, and afterwards you’ll be able to stream exactly what you want, when you want, where you want.

Why is NordVPN so good for Netflix?

While many VPNs boast about their prowess at unblocking geo-restricted content, NordVPN is one of the very best Netflix VPNs thanks to its excellent speeds the world over – and its 5,000+ server count means you’ll have a huge range of locations to pick from.

Nord’s also great at unblocking other streaming services like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, NBC’s Peacock and the UK-only BBC iPlayer – so good, in fact, that it also makes it onto our best streaming VPN guide. That variation means you’re not just stuck with Netflix, and you’ll have the world’s content at your fingertips.

(Image credit: Petter Lagson)

Is using NordVPN to access Netflix allowed?

A word of warning – Netflix’s terms and conditions state that VPN use is prohibited and may result in your account being terminated (although we've never heard of that actually happening). Netflix and other streaming services work tirelessly to block this kind of VPN use, and that’s why many otherwise good services fail to reliably access streaming content.

However, NordVPN has a track record of evading the detection of Netflix, and is a reliable choice for those who choose to do so. While there is an element of risk – and that’s entirely up to you to take it – NordVPN is one of the very safest options.

Do other VPNs work with Netflix?

A lot of other VPNs don’t work as well as NordVPN does with Netflix. However, you have got some other options. Our top-rated VPN for accessing Netflix is ExpressVPN, and this is thanks to its well-designed apps, excellent support and all-round great functionality. If you want to check Express out, Tom’s Guide readers can claim three months free on a 12-month plan.

A cheaper option is Surfshark. While it doesn’t offer the in-depth functionality of either Nord or Express, for around $2 a month that’s a sacrifice many people are willing to take.

How to watch Netflix with NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the best VPNs for exploring Netflix’s geo-restricted content, and can increase what you watch with your single Netflix subscription by a massive amount. All you need to do is sign up, connect to a server and open Netflix. After that, the choice of what you want watch is all yours.