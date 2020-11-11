Are Mac VPNs safe?

While it’s true that Mac computers are typically more resistant to malware than Windows devices, that doesn’t mean macOS is completely invulnerable. Regardless of the operating system you’re using, it’s essential to take basic steps to protect your privacy, especially while using the internet. A Mac VPN is one of the best ways to stay safe online.

In this article, we’ll cover a few of the ways in which a VPN can keep your Mac more secure. Don’t forget to check out our comparison of the best VPN services in 2020 if you’re looking for a new VPN provider.

VPNs can improve your safety online

VPNs for Macs are largely similar to those for Windows, with most of the same features and settings available, depending on the specific provider. When you’re using a reliable VPN, your internet activity won’t be visible to your ISP, network administrator, or any other third parties.

Without a VPN, that information will be potentially accessible to a large group of individuals and organizations. For example, brands monitor users’ browsing data to build personal profiles and send targeted ads. Your activity could also be extracted by hackers if you’re using an unsecured public network.

Always download from reputable sources

While some VPNs and other cybersecurity providers offer malware detection, you should still be careful when downloading files from the internet. On its own, a VPN won’t prevent you from downloading malware that could impact your computer’s performance or put your data at risk.

If you’re looking for a new VPN, make sure to download it from the provider’s official site – it's been know for otherwise legitimate VPN software to be 'bundled' with malware on third-party sites. Also, reputable VPNs won’t ask you to download or install any additional applications.

A VPN won’t make you invincible

While a VPN can protect you from some risks, you should still keep your guard up when using the internet. VPNs are capable of combating certain types of threats, typically those that involve attempts to extract data from your online activity – by tracking your location, for example. But you’ll still be vulnerable to other attacks. Phishing, for example, constitutes the majority of cybersecurity breaches worldwide.

These attempts are growing more and more sophisticated every year, forcing internet users – even those using VPNs – to be more careful when entering passwords, credit card details, social security numbers, and other pieces of sensitive information.

Paid VPNs are usually more reliable

Not every paid VPN is trustworthy, but premium providers are more likely to be reliable than free ones. Free VPN services often generate income by selling browsing data to third parties, which essentially nullifies the main benefit of a VPN.

While some free options may have enough features for casual users, they typically fail to offer the same level of safety. Paid VPNs from reputable brands are the best option if you’re serious about your online security.

Which VPN do we recommend for Mac?

NordVPN, Surfshark, and Hotspot Shield are all great options, but ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN for Mac users in 2020. Its blazing fast speeds, diverse server locations, 24/7 customer support availability, and fair prices put it ahead of the competition.

That said, each of the above VPNs offers reliable security, so you can’t go wrong with any of them. Assuming that all the providers you’re considering match your security needs, the right VPN for you depends on your use case – for example, you might want one with servers in a particular country or one that supports a large number of simultaneous connections.

