How to watch 'The $100,000 Pyramid' online

Don't miss out on the new season of the world's most famous and longest running word-association gameshow

Host Michael Strahan and the new season of &quot;The $100,000 Pyramid&quot;
(Image credit: ABC)
It's a show with two teams each consisting of a celebrity and contestant. They have to convey mystery words and phrases against a time limit to win cash and prizes. It's been on TV since Richard Nixon was President when it had a slightly different number attached to it. Is it "The $100,000 Pyramid"? Yes, it is.

Read on for how to watch "The $100,000 Pyramid" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The $100,000 Pyramid' - Release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info

U.S. date and time: "The $100,000 Pyramid" premieres Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT on ABC. It is also available to stream on Hulu.
• FREE — Watch on CTV (Canada)
• U.S. — ABC via Sling TV
• Watch anywhere — with NordVPN

“It’s an all-new season of 'The $100,000 Pyramid', so you know what that means," promises Michael Strahan, former defensive end for the New York Giants and, since 2016, host of the show.

"We got a brand new slate of stars, huge laughs and the kind of wins that will have you jumping for joy.” And so that seems to mean business as usual with no new gimmicks. But then, if it ain't broke...

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "The $100,000 Pyramid" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'The $100,000 Pyramid' from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The $100,000 Pyramid" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the crime drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch 'The $100,000 Pyramid' in the U.S. online and without cable

American fans catch the new season of "The $100,000 Pyramid" on Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT on ABC.

Don't have cable? Good news: ABC is available to stream via Sling TV in select cities, as well as pricier alternatives such as Fubo and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TVnew subscribers get half off their first month

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

How to watch 'The $100,000 Pyramid' online in Canada

Canadians can tune into the new season of "The $100,000 Pyramid" on Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET for free on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Canadian nationals traveling abroad can watch access their usual, free CTV stream with NordVPN (save up to 70%).

Can I watch 'The $100,000 Pyramid' in the U.K.?

Bad news for Brits — there is no release date for "The $100,000 Pyramid" in the U.K..

Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian nationals traveling abroad can still access their usual streaming services with the help of the ever-reliable NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The $100,000 Pyramid' online or on TV in Australia?

It's bad news for Aussies too — "The $100,000 Pyramid" doesn't appear to be airing on any Australian channels or streaming platforms.

But with NordVPN, U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to their usual streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

'The $100,000 Pyramid' Season 8 — Celebrity roster

  • Ana Gasteyer
  • Atsuko Okatsuka
  • Bobby Moynihan
  • Brian Austin Green
  • Chandra Wilson
  • D.L. Hughley
  • Fortune Feimster
  • Jaleel White
  • Jamie-Lynn Sigler
  • Joel McHale
  • June Diane Raphael
  • Kevin Nealon
  • Laverne Cox
  • Luenell
  • Malin Akerman
  • Mark Duplass
  • Meagan Good
  • Michael Urie
  • Paul Scheer
  • Pete Holmes
  • Rachel Dratch,
  • Rob Riggle
  • Robert Iler
  • Rocsi Diaz
  • Scott Wolf
  • Tiffany Haddish
  • Thomas Lennon
  • Tom Papa
  • Tori Spelling
Michael Strahan shares his favorite thing about hosting $100,000 Pyramid. 🥹 - YouTube Michael Strahan shares his favorite thing about hosting $100,000 Pyramid. 🥹 - YouTube
Who are some of the celebrities to have appeared on previous seasons of "The $100,000 Pyramid"?

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Rachel Dratch

Tiffany Haddish

Leslie Jones

Debra Messing

Susan Kelechi Watson

Chris Sullivan

Steve Schirripa

