It's a show with two teams each consisting of a celebrity and contestant. They have to convey mystery words and phrases against a time limit to win cash and prizes. It's been on TV since Richard Nixon was President when it had a slightly different number attached to it. Is it "The $100,000 Pyramid"? Yes, it is.

Read on for how to watch "The $100,000 Pyramid" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The $100,000 Pyramid' - Release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "The $100,000 Pyramid" premieres Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT on ABC. It is also available to stream on Hulu.

• FREE — Watch on CTV (Canada)

• U.S. — ABC via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — with NordVPN

“It’s an all-new season of 'The $100,000 Pyramid', so you know what that means," promises Michael Strahan, former defensive end for the New York Giants and, since 2016, host of the show.

"We got a brand new slate of stars, huge laughs and the kind of wins that will have you jumping for joy.” And so that seems to mean business as usual with no new gimmicks. But then, if it ain't broke...

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "The $100,000 Pyramid" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'The $100,000 Pyramid' from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The $100,000 Pyramid" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the crime drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

(Image credit: free)

How to watch 'The $100,000 Pyramid' in the U.S. online and without cable

American fans catch the new season of "The $100,000 Pyramid" on Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT on ABC.

Don't have cable? Good news: ABC is available to stream via Sling TV in select cities, as well as pricier alternatives such as Fubo and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

How to watch 'The $100,000 Pyramid' online in Canada

(Image credit: Free)

Canadians can tune into the new season of "The $100,000 Pyramid" on Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET for free on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Canadian nationals traveling abroad can watch access their usual, free CTV stream with NordVPN (save up to 70%).

(Image credit: Free)

Can I watch 'The $100,000 Pyramid' in the U.K.?

Bad news for Brits — there is no release date for "The $100,000 Pyramid" in the U.K..

Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian nationals traveling abroad can still access their usual streaming services with the help of the ever-reliable NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The $100,000 Pyramid' online or on TV in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

It's bad news for Aussies too — "The $100,000 Pyramid" doesn't appear to be airing on any Australian channels or streaming platforms.

But with NordVPN, U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to their usual streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

'The $100,000 Pyramid' Season 8 — Celebrity roster

Ana Gasteyer

Atsuko Okatsuka

Bobby Moynihan

Brian Austin Green

Chandra Wilson

D.L. Hughley

Fortune Feimster

Jaleel White

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Joel McHale

June Diane Raphael

Kevin Nealon

Laverne Cox

Luenell

Malin Akerman

Mark Duplass

Meagan Good

Michael Urie

Paul Scheer

Pete Holmes

Rachel Dratch,

Rob Riggle

Robert Iler

Rocsi Diaz

Scott Wolf

Tiffany Haddish

Thomas Lennon

Tom Papa

Tori Spelling

Michael Strahan shares his favorite thing about hosting $100,000 Pyramid. 🥹 - YouTube Watch On

Who are some of the celebrities to have appeared on previous seasons of "The $100,000 Pyramid"? Jamie-Lynn Sigler Rachel Dratch Tiffany Haddish Leslie Jones Debra Messing Susan Kelechi Watson Chris Sullivan Steve Schirripa

More from Tom's Guide