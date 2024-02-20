How to watch The Good Doctor season 7 online: live stream the final season of the hit medical drama from anywhere

Freddie Highmore slips into his scrubs for one last time as ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor wraps its final season. Back at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital for the first time since his son Steve was born, the new dad confronts his toughest challenge yet when he joins pediatrics to perform some high-risk heart surgery.

Stream The Good Doctor season 7 online FREE: channel, start time, and streaming options ► U.S. time and date: Season 7 premieres at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday, February 20. • U.S. — Watch ABC on Sling Blue , via Fubo, or stream next day on Hulu. • Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After the life-changing events of last season, in which Shaun Murphy (Highmore) became a surgical attending, and a new parent alongside wife Lea (Paige Spara), The Good Doctor looks to put Shaun under some even more pressure for the final season.

Balancing diaper duty with complex surgeries, Shaun’s back at St. Bonaventure and urging Dr. Audrey Lim to let him join a pediatrics case involving two babies in need of the same heart. He’ll need to perform a risky, highly fraught operation. But will the medical savant be able save the day once more?

Chuku Modu has been upgraded to series regular, featuring alongside regular cast members Richard Schiff, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Highmore and Christina Chang. Meanwhile, there’re a couple of exciting new additions in the form of Kayla Cromer (Everything's Gonna Be Okay) and Wavyy Jonez (Reprisal): two medical students working under Dr. Murphy on their first surgical rotations.

How to watch The Good Doctor S7 online in the U.S.

You can watch The Good Doctor season 7 live on ABC, beginning from 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday, February 20. Alternatively, stream on-demand the next-day with a subscription to Hulu.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service. Our favorites are Sling TV — ABC is available in select markets for Sling Blue, though some pay $5 per month more for it — and Fubo.

After airing live on ABC, episodes of The Good Doctor season 7 will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. It’s $7.99 for a basic monthly subscription. Alternatively, you could sign-up for a Disney Plus bundle package and get Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus from $12.99 a month.

How to watch The Good Doctor season 7 online from anywhere with a VPN

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss The Good Doctor season 7 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Good Doctor season 7 online in Canada

The Good Doctor season 7 debuts on the CTV channel at the same time as in the US: beginning Tuesday, February 20 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and with new episodes airing weekly. You can also watch episodes live online through the CTV.ca website; however, you’ll need to enter your cable provider details to watch.

A U.S. citizen abroad? If you’re a cord-cutter away from home, you can access your usual services easily with ExpressVPN.

Can I watch The Good Doctor season 7 in the U.K.?

It’s looking unlikely that The Good Doctor season 7 will get a simultaneous release in the U.K with its U.S. broadcast. There’s usually a delay of anything from 1 to 6 months before new episodes arrive across the pond.

However, when they do, a Sky TV package will let you watch them live on the Sky Witness channel. Or, on-demand with NOW if you've cut the cord, and available to watch with its £9.99 a month Entertainment Pass.

Currently away from home? If you’re a U.S. citizen traveling abroad, you could download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service. That would allow you to watch The Good Doctor season 7 online no matter where you are.

Can I watch The Good Doctor season 7 in Australia?

There’s been no announcement that The Good Doctor season 7 will be broadcast in Australia anytime soon. It’s usual for there to be a few months delay before episodes are shown on Channel 7 and subsequently, the network’s on demand service 7plus. 7plus is completely free to use too – all that you need to do is sign-up for an account.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch The Good Doctor season 7 online with the services they already pay for should consider purchasing ExpressVPN.

The Good Doctor season 7 cast

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo-Murphy

Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Kayla Cromer as Charlene “Charlie” Lukaitis

Wavyy Jonez as Dominick “Dom” Hubank

The Good Doctor season 7, episode list

There are expected to be 10 episodes of The Good Doctor season 7 in total.

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 1 – Tuesday, Feb 20

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2 – Tuesday, Feb 27

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 3 – Tuesday, March 5

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 4 – Tuesday, March 12

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 5 – Tuesday, March 19

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 6 – Tuesday, March 26

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 7 – Tuesday, April 2

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 8 – Tuesday, April 9

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 9 – Tuesday, April 16

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 10 – Tuesday, April 23