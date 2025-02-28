How to watch the BRIT Awards 2025: live stream performers Sabrina Carpenter and Sam Fender from anywhere, Jack Whitehall hosts

The biggest night in British music arrives with host Jack Whitehall returning to anchor the ceremony for a fifth time as he welcomes the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party to the stage, amongst handing out some of the most sought-after awards in the music industry. Below, we'll explain how to watch the BRIT Awards 2025 live stream from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

BRIT Awards 2025: TV channel, start time, and streaming info ► U.K. date and time: The BRITs will be broadcast live on ITV and ITVX on Saturday, March 1 at 8:15 p.m. GMT. Global coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.)

• Global — YouTube

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After enjoying a blockbuster ‘Brat Summer’ in 2024, Charlie XCX leads the nominations this year with 5 nods. That’s in addition to the already awarded Songwriter of the Year, and includes noms for Album, Artist and Song of the Year. But she’s up against stiff competition from some of the biggest names in music including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and The Beatles, who receive their first nomination since 1983 for ‘final song’ “Now and Then.”

Breakout star Sabrina Carpenter receives two nods this year for Best International Artist and Song (for smash hit “Espresso”), and also receives the special Global Success Award. Meanwhile, British Album of the Year covers a range of generations from newcomers Ezra Collective to current megastar Dua Lipa and emo veterans The Cure.

Also set to perform are Sam Fender, former Little Mix-er Jade, Myles Smith and Lola Young, and look out for clips of performances from special gigs happening across the country to promote the BRITs support of the War Child charity, headlined by artists such as Frank Turner, Clean Bandit and Rag’n’Bone Man.

The BRITs is always a spectacular celebration of music from the U.K. and beyond, so read on, as we explain how to watch the BRIT Awards 2024 online and for FREE.

Watch BRITs 2025 for FREE in the U.K.

U.K. viewers can watch the BRIT Awards 2025 for FREE on ITV1, and stream online via the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV license). The show gets underway at 8.15 p.m. GMT on Saturday, March 1. You can also catch Red Carpet coverage before the show across the BRITs' social media. Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch the BRIT Awards 2025 for FREE online, as if you were back home in the U.K..

How to watch BRIT Awards 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN

Just because ITVX isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss the BRITs 2025 if you find yourself in a country where the the ceremony isn't being shown.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and stream the BRIT Awards 2025 online.

How to watch the BRITs 2025 around the world

Internationally, the BRIT Awards 2025 is being live streamed for FREE on YouTube, with the event set to air on a slight delay, starting at 9 p.m. GMT on Saturday, March 1.

For those in the U.S. and Canada that's 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday afternoon and for Australian music fans it's an early Sunday start of 8 a.m. AEDT.

YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there.

If you are visiting a country where YouTube is not accessible, don't forget you can use a VPN to access you usual YouTube account from anywhere.

BRIT Awards 2025 nominees

A total of 17 awards are up for grabs at the BRITs this year, but here's a selection of the nominees across the major categories:

British Album of the Year

Charli XCX – Brat

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One's Watching

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy

Song of the Year

Artemas – "I Like the Way You Kiss Me"

The Beatles – "Now and Then"

Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin featuring Bbyclose – "Kisses"

Central Cee featuring Lil Baby – "Band4Band"

Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish – "Guess"

Chase & Status featuring Stormzy – "Backbone"

Coldplay – "Feelslikeimfallinginlove"

Dua Lipa – "Training Season"

Ella Henderson featuring Rudimental – "Alibi"

JADE – "Angel of My Dreams"

Jordan Adetunji – "Kehlani"

KSI featuring Trippie Redd – "Thick of It"

Myles Smith – "Stargazing"

Sam Ryder – "You're Christmas to Me"

Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D. – "Somedays"

British Artist of the Year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

British Group

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

International Artist of the Year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, the Creator

International Group of the Year

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Best International Song

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"

Beyoncé – "Texas Hold 'Em"

Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan – "Good Luck, Babe!"

Djo – "End of Beginning"

Eminem – "Houdini"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Jack Harlow – "Lovin on Me"

Noah Kahan – "Stick Season"

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"

What you need to know about the 2025 BRIT Awards

Who is hosting the BRIT Awards 2025? This year's BRITs is being hosted by Jack Whitehall, marking his fifth time hosting the show after a previous run of hosting every year from 2018-2021. On his appointment, Jack said: “They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that is absolutely the case with The BRIT Awards - it is my favourite night of the year, and I am delighted to be invited back to host in 2025.”

Who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2025?

Confirmed to be performing during this year's ceremony are:

Sabrina Carpenter

Jade

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Teddy Swims

Sam Fender

Lola Young

Is there BRIT Awards 2025 Red Carpet coverage? Brits 2025 Red Carpet coverage, presented by radio and TV presenter Sian Welby and Capital Xtra broadcaster Zeze Millz, is being broadcast across the official BRIT Awards social media channels and live streamed on YouTube.

Where are the BRIT Awards 2025 taking place? This year's BRIT Awards will take place at the O2 Arena, which has been the home of the ceremony since 2011. Previously, the awards took place at the Grosvenor Hotel from 1982-1987, the Royal Albert Hall from 1988-1989, the Dominion Theatre from 1990-1991, Hammersmith Odeon in 1992, Alexandra Palace from 1993-1995, Earls Court from 1996-1997, the London Arena from 1998-1999 and Earls Court again from 2000-2010.

