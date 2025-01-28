How to watch 'Optics' online — stream Australian sitcom from anywhere

When the head of PR firm Fritz & Randell dies, forty-something heir-apparent Ian Randell (Charles Firth) expects to become the new top guy. But when the reins are instead handed to two younger female employees, egos start to spiral out of control. Here’s how to watch “Optics” from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Optics' streaming details "Optics" premieres on ABC on Wednesday, January 29 at 8:30 p.m. AEDT in Australia.

• FREE STREAM — ABC iView (AUS)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Neither Nicole (Jenna Owen) nor Greta (Vic Zerbst) expected to find themselves thrust to the top of the food chain, but the pair of whip-smart twenty-somethings are determined to make the most of the unexpected opportunity. However, nothing is ever straightforward in crisis PR and soon the ever-growing list of celebrities, sports stars and corporate titans in need of some public image rehabilitation threatens to explode into chaos. Not to mention the sneaking suspicion that the two may have been placed in charge to take the fall for the firm’s own secret scandal.

Written by Owen, Zerbst and Firth, “Optics” is a laugh out loud comedy ripped from the headlines. From the way these firms spin a celebrity out of the cancellation vortex to the way companies have a knack for placing women in supposed positions of power for the, well, optics of it. “Women are promoted to positions of power when a company is in turmoil, and she’s not given the structure of support, she’s put there to take the fall, to be a pain sponge” says Zerbst.

Ready for this prescient and hilarious workplace comedy? Read on to find out how to watch "Optics” online and from anywhere around the world.

How to watch 'Optics' for free in Australia

"Optics" premieres on ABC in Australia on Wednesday, January 29 at 8:30 p.m. AEST. Episodes can also be streamed live and on catch up for FREE on ABC iView. New episodes will release in the same slot weekly. Abroad? You don't have to miss the show if you a Aussie abroad because you can unblock iView with a VPN.

How to watch 'Optics' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Optics" should be available to Aussies no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's one of the best VPNs on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S., and want to view your usual Australian, service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ABC iView and watch "Optics" just like you would at home.

How to watch "Optics" around the world

Can I watch 'Optics' in the U.S., U.K. or Canada?

The rest of the world is missing out. Currently there are no plans to make "Optics" available around the globe, but check back for information on international broadcasts as we get it.

If you are an Aussie travelling overseas, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing Australia from the list and heading to ABC iView.

All you need to know about 'Optics'

'Optics' trailer

"Optics" premieres in Australia on Wednesday, January 29. Release dates in other territories are TBC.

'Optics' episode schedule

Episode 1: Wednesday, January 29

Wednesday, January 29 Episode 2: Wednesday, February 5

Wednesday, February 5 Episode 3: Wednesday, February 12

Wednesday, February 12 Episode 4: Wednesday, February 19

Wednesday, February 19 Episode 5: Wednesday, February 26

Wednesday, February 26 Episode 6: Wednesday, March 5

'Optics' cast

Jenna Owen as Nicole

Vic Zerbst as Greta

Charles Firth as Ian

Belinda Giblin as Meredith

Claude Jabbour as Bobby

Virginie Laverdure as Anna

Alex Lee as Lisa

Bali Padda as Cody

What can viewers expect from 'Optics'? The official synopsis from ABC reads: "A death at PR firm Fritz & Randell sees the fortysomething heir-apparent pushed aside and the reins handed to two younger female employees. But have these women been set up to fail?"

