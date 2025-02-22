5 best shows like 'The Couple Next Door' to stream while you wait for season 2

The erotic thriller "The Couple Next Door" debuted on Channel 4 in the U.K. all the way back in November 2023 and finally came to screens in the U.S. last month courtesy of Starz. Based on a Dutch television series from 2014, the psychological drama stars Eleanor Tomlinson and Alfred Enoch as a husband and wife who move into a new house and befriend (you guessed it) the couple next door, played by Sam Heughan and Jessica De Gouw.

But before long, an extramarital affair threatens to tear down the relationships — and lives — of both couples. Season 1 just wrapped up on Starz, and while you wait for the already-announced season 2, here are a few more shows like "The Couple Next Door" you to sink your teeth into.

'You'

Remember back when Penn Badgley was just the sweet, unassuming (or so it seemed) Dan Humphrey on "Gossip Girl"? Well, we always knew he was up to no good. In "You," he plays Joe Goldberg, a handsome, charming man who has a tendency to get a little intense about his romantic relationships. And when we say intense, we mean that he regularly winds up killing people.

Although "You" started off on Lifetime, it moved over to Netflix after its first season and quickly found a wider audience, becoming a popular guilty pleasure among true crime/toxic relationship enthusiasts (it’s not as niche a market as you might think). It’s slated to end after its fifth season airs later this year, so here’s your chance to get in on "You."

'Desperate Housewives'

Younger audiences might not be too familiar with it now, but there was once a time when "Desperate Housewives" had an absolute stranglehold over the viewing public. Like "The Couple Next Door," it reveals the seedy underbelly of a typical suburban neighborhood — in this case, Wisteria Lane — through the eyes of the housewives whose seemingly perfect lives are actually a little bit more complicated.

"Desperate Housewives" is lighter fare than the other shows on this list. Although it tackles difficult subjects, it does so with a winking sense of humor, more in line with a frothy primetime soap opera than a thriller. Best of all, "Desperate Housewives" ran for eight seasons on ABC, so if you dig into it, you’ll have episodes to watch for quite some time.

'Apple Tree Yard'

A four-part BB miniseries based on a novel by Louise Doughty, "Apple Tree Yard" shares more than a few passing similarities with "The Couple Next Door." It stars Emily Watson as Yvonne Carmichael, a woman who seems to have a picture-perfect life: She has a prestigious job as a scientist, a loving husband and two successful adult children.

But she also has a secret — a sexy secret — albeit one that she’s not particularly good at keeping, given its often exhibitionist nature. Be warned: "Apple Tree Yard" is not for the faint of heart. It has the steamy extramarital relationship that drew audiences to "The Couple Next Door," but it also has scenes that can only be described as brutal and difficult to watch.

'Sharp Objects'

Although "Sharp Objects" has a family drama at its heart rather than a romantic relationship, its unique brand of Southern gothic meets true crime will make it a much-watch for fans of the psychological thriller genre. Amy Adams plays an emotionally fragile journalist who returns home — a place she has spent considerable time distancing herself from — to report on the recent murders of two young teenage girls.

Patricia Clarkson and Eliza Scanlen round out the main cast as her mother and half-sister, respectively, so based on the cast alone, you know this thing is going to be good. "Sharp Objects" lives up to the hype: It’s dark, often disturbing, and gleefully malevolent. The Emmys clearly appreciated what it had to offer, as it was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series (Adams), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

'Doctor Foster'

Here’s the thing about making the decision to go digging into your spouse’s life when you suspect them of keeping a secret: You might find out the truth, but it’s also likely to not be what you want to hear.

Such is the case with Doctor Foster (Suranne Jones). She’s got everything going for her, but when she begins to think her husband (Bertie Carvel) is having an affair, her amateur detective work takes her down a dark path that threatens to upend her entire life. (The series was loosely based on the Greek tragedy of Medea — emphasis on the tragedy.) "Doctor Foster" ran for two seasons on BBC One, bringing plenty of twists and turns for the characters in which audiences quickly became emotionally invested.

