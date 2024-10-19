Free F1 stream: How to watch Formula 1 GP races live online from anywhere

Formula 1 returns to action this weekend with the 2024 United States GP and we have you covered for free F1 streams. With just six rounds to go and the championship on a knife-edge, you'll doubtless want to tune into every last lap.

Our guide below explains how to watch F1 live streams around the world, complete with links to your nearest broadcaster. From high-octane Grand Prix races to Sprint battles, qualifying and practice sessions – we like to make sure you can catch an F1 stream from anywhere.

Annoyingly, the price of cable TV alternatives and streaming services can vary wildly from country to country so we'll explain how to be smart with your pennies – and even benefit from a free F1 stream and full replay where you are.

Next: United Stated GP

United Stated GP Qualifying (Sat, Oct. 19): 6 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. BST / 6 a.m. AEDT

(Sat, Oct. 19): 6 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. BST / 6 a.m. AEDT Race (Sun, Oct. 20): 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEDT

How to watch free F1 streams

📺 Free F1 streams (Geo-Restricted):

ServusTV – Watch free in Austria

RTBF Auvio – Watch free in Belgium

RTL Zwee – Watch free in Luxembourg

Canal+ C8 – Watch free in France

Note: These free streams are typically restricted to the broadcasters' respective countries. To access them when abroad, you might need to use a VPN.

Exclusive deal NordVPN (Save 70% and try risk-free)

Away from home? NordVPN is handy app that unblocks geo-restricted streaming services. It's fast, reliable and has top-level security features, making it easy to recommend to Formula 1 fans traveling abroad.

How to watch F1 live streams in the U.S.

ESPN is the place to watch the majority of F1 races in the States – the network rebroadcasts Sky Sports F1's elite coverage with Martin Brundle. Some races appear on ESPN2/ABC/ESPN+ (see below).

Save money on F1: Five of the remaining six races will be streamed live on ESPN Plus, making it's a bargain deal for fans who want to watch this year's F1 season finale. You can bag ESPN Plus for $10.99/month or $16.99/month with the Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundle.

Cord-cutters can also livestream ESPN and ABC via Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. We believe Sling (from $40/month) is the best option for F1 fanatics as it provides offers the best-value live coverage for those who plan to watch Formula 1 in 2024, 2025 and beyond.

Remember: if you are usually based in the U.S. but are out of the country, you can watch the services you already subscribe to with our recommended VPN.

Cut the cord with Sling TV. You'll want Sling Blue to watch ABC (selected regions) or Sling Orange to watch ESPN. Or combine them both for $55/month. New users typically save 50% on their first month.

Remaining F1 race schedule 2024

United States GP - ABC/ESPN+

- ABC/ESPN+ Mexico GP - ABC/ESPN+

- ABC/ESPN+ Brazil GP - ESPN2/ESPN+

- ESPN2/ESPN+ Las Vegas GP - ESPN/ESPN+

- ESPN/ESPN+ Qatar GP - ESPN2

- ESPN2 Abu Dhabi GP - ESPN2/ESPN+

How to watch F1 live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the rights to every race weekend and broadcasts F1 live streams in up to 4K. Sky Sports packages that include the F1 channel typically cost from around £25/month on top of a regular Sky TV subscription.

Now Sports is a cheaper route to F1 streams since it provides instant access to 12 Sky Sports channels, on-demand content and highlights for £34.99 per month. On the downside, there's no 4K available.

And remember, if you are usually based in, say, Belgium and are merely visiting the U.K., you could subscribe to NordVPN and use it to unblock your usual free F1 stream.

How to watch extended F1 highlights for free (Image: © Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Channel 4 provides full extended highlights of each race in the form of a 2.5-hour show with ad breaks. It's typically available on-demand a few hours after the chequered flag. Channel 4's streaming service is free to U.K. TV license holders. You can sign up with your email address and postcode. While Channel 4 is geo-blocked outside the U.K., Brits can always use NordVPN to access their usual free F1 streaming services and online live TV providers from anywhere in the world. Lastly, you'll find plenty of free F1 highlights on the official Formula 1 YouTube channel, though nothing approaching a full race.

What is F1 TV? Does it have F1 live streams? Formula 1 also runs an official streaming service called F1 TV. There are two F1 TV price plans: 'Pro', which livestreams every track sessions for all races, and 'Access', which is limited to live timing data and delayed race replays. F1 TV Pro (the one you probably want) is available in selected countries including the U.S. and Canada, but not the U.K. or Australia. You can check location availability here. If you're looking for a cheap deal, F1 TV typically offers discounts and deals to tempt new subscribers in the build up to the start of the season. Those in search of a cheap F1 stream might want to wait for any 2025 deals to come around.

Ready, set, stream F1 with a VPN!

With a little planning, you can watch the heart-pounding world of Formula 1 unfold from just about anywhere on the planet. Whether it's a free F1 stream or a paid streaming service, you can use NordVPN (save up to 70%) to tap into your usual live motorsports coverage when traveling abroad.

NordVPN, our most recommended VPN for streaming and privacy, makes it really easy to change your virtual location at the touch of a button. F1 fans can be in the States one minute and in Belgium the next! Our round-up of the best VPN services is the place to find full details.

