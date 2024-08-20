How to watch 'Edinburgh Fringe' online – live stream the international comedy festival from anywhere

You can watch Edinburgh Fringe – the world's top comedy festival – online thanks to a new one hour live show hosted by comedian Judi Love and streamed four nights a week in the U.K.. Read on and we'll show you how to watch "Edinburgh Fringe" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Edinburgh Fringe' dates, TV channel, free stream "Live Comedy from the Edinburgh Fringe hosted by Judi Love" will stream on ITVX from Wednesday, August 21 to Saturday, August 24 after 10.30 p.m. BST.

The publicity promises that, 'Audiences will be immersed into the anarchic and irreverent atmosphere of the Fringe festival as if they were in the rooms themselves.' Not realistic enough for you? Here are some tips to make it just like the real thing.

Spill various kinds of alcohol into the carpet the previous night, turn the lights off, hire a couple of bemused tourists to sit in the seat nearest the TV, get some strangers to come barging into the show halfway through and then – if you were thinking of staying the night in a hotel – flush $200 down the toilet.

Alternatively, you can just sit back and watch an hour of curated hit-and-miss Edinburgh Fringe comedy and try and remember the best gags to steal and use as your own. And remember, if you see anybody who goes on to make it big you "Saw them in Edinburgh years ago and they were terrible."

Read on and we'll reveal how to watch Edinburgh Fringe 2024 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Edinburgh Fringe' online for FREE in the U.K.

"Live Comedy from the Edinburgh Fringe hosted by Judi Love" runs from Wednesday, August 21 to Saturday, August 24 after 10.30 p.m. BST. The Fringe-binge is FREE to stream in full on ITVX for licence fee payers. If you're abroad and trying to access ITVX from outside the U.K., you can download a VPN to unblock ITVC and watch the Fringe as if you were back home in the U.K..

Watch 'Edinburgh Fringe' festival 2024 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Live Comedy from the Edinburgh Fringe hosted by Judi Love" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Watch around the world

Can I watch 'Live Comedy from the Edinburgh Fringe hosted by Judi Love' in the U.S.?

There are no plans to air "Live Comedy from the Edinburgh Fringe hosted by Judi Love" in the U.S. Selected events will be streamed live on the official EdFringe website but you may need a VPN to watch these when abroad.

If you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can watch Edinburgh Fringe live streams via ITV's nightly 'best of the Fringe TV show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'Edinburgh Fringe' online in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K., you can watch and stream Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 from Wednesday, August 21 to Saturday, August 24.

The nightly live show – titled "Live Comedy from the Edinburgh Fringe hosted by Judi Love" – will be broadcast after 10.30 p.m. BST on ITVX every evening.

Selected performances will also be live streamed on the official EdFringe website, although you may need to use a VPN to 'binge the Fringe' when traveling abroad. Details just above.

Can I watch 2024 'Edinburgh Fringe' live in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "Live Comedy from the Edinburgh Fringe hosted by Judi Love" in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Some events will be live streamed on the official EdFringe website but it's not clear if any will be available on demand thereafter.

Can I watch 'Edinburgh Fringe' festival 2024 in Australia?

Selected performances will be live streamed on the official EdFringe website but it's not clear if any will be available on demand thereafter. They may also be geo-restricted in certain locations.

If you want to watch the Edinburgh Fringe nightly TV show – "Live Comedy from the Edinburgh Fringe hosted by Judi Love" – in Australia you're out of luck. Unless you are a Brit Down Under for work or on a vacation, in which case you can unblock ITVX by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

EPISODE 1: Wednesday, August 21- One hour of live comedy from the Edinburgh Fringe hosted by Judi Love

EPISODE 2: Thursday, August 22 (As above)

EPISODE 3: Friday, August 23 (As above)

EPISODE 4: Saturday, August 24 (As above)

When does the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe festival start? The Edinburgh Fringe takes place from August 2–26, 2024. You can keep up with events via the official X/Twitter feed (@EdFringe).

Where will the nightly ITV show actually be taking place? ITVX presents "Live Comedy from the Edinburgh Fringe hosted by Judi Love" will be at theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall, Grand Theatre, Nicolson Street, Edinburgh. EH8 9DW. Those attending are warned: "This show will be filmed for live broadcast, so audience members may be shown live on ITVX. Purchasing a ticket to this show is also the ticket holder agreeing to be filmed and streamed live and in future repeat programming."

What is the Edinburgh Fringe festival? The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, to give it its official name, is billed as "the world's largest performance arts festival." You may remember that it is where British comedian Richard Gadd performed his solo show, as recounted in the smash Netflix drama "Baby Reindeer". The Fringe, as it's more commonly known, spans three weeks and typically features more than 50,000 performances in a wide range of genres, including theater, comedy, dance, circus, cabaret, children's shows, opera, musicals, opera, music, spoken word poetry, exhibitions, and events.