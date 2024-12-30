A brilliant mockumentary-style show asking stupid questions to oblivious and patronizing talking heads, "Cunk on Life" has never been funnier or more necessary. For this 75 minute special, Diane Morgan/Cunk takes herself to the USA and elsewhere to uncover the meaning of life.

Here's how to watch "Cunk on Life" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Cunk on Life" release date, time, channel "Cunk on Life" airs on Monday, December 30 on BBC Two at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT).

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) • WORLDWIDE — Netflix (from Jan. 2, 2025)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Setting herself the small task of discovering the meaning of life itself, Cunk will walk in slow motion through majestic scenery whilst pondering quantum physics and existentialism, the big bang and artificial intelligence, and everything from "pointless ants to long-necked horse-monsters".

After all, her aunt Carol wants to know what the point of it all might be and, even though Cunk couldn't care less, you might be interested. Prepare to be entertained and stay unenlightened. It's that kind of programme.

Read on to find out how to watch "Cunk on Life" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "Cunk on Life" for free in the U.K.

"Cunk on Life" airs on Monday, December 30 on BBC Two at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT). It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you're a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Cunk on Life' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Cunk on Life" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Cunk of Life" episodes online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Cunk on Life' around the world

Can I watch "Cunk on Life" in the United States?

"Cunk on Life" will be available on Netflix in the U.S. on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show earlier and for FREE by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch "Cunk on Life" online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Cunk on Life" on Monday, December 30 on BBC Two at 9 p.m. GMT. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV license, naturally.

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "Cunk on Life" online or on TV in Canada?

"Cunk on Life" will be available on Netflix in Canada on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show earlier and for FREE by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch "Cunk on Life" online in Australia?

"Cunk on Life" will be available on Netflix in Australia on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

However, if you are a Brit and Down Under for work or on vacation you can catch the show earlier and for FREE by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch "Cunk on Life" in New Zealand?

"Cunk on Life" will be available on Netflix in New Zealand on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

However, if you are a Brit in New Zealand for work or on vacation you can catch the show earlier and for FREE by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

About 'Cunk on Life'

'Cunk on Life' cast

Philomena Cunk - Diane Morgan

Jacqui Flink - Michelle Greenidge

Waylon Jackalope - Charles Aitken

Edwin Hubble - Rory Bray

Eve - Atlanta Johnson

Mrs Hubble - Eleanor Seeley

Adam - Jerry Wilder

Binko - Genevieve Gaunt

Mopey And Jumper -Kat Kumar

'Cunk on Life' official trailer

Cunk on Life – Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

What are the three best Cunk questions from the archives? To philosophy professor: "Hello philosophy lady. Am I here?" "Yes." "How do you know?" To historian #1: "Sir Walter Raleigh was a great sailor wasn't he? So why is it today we only remember him for his bikes" To historian #2: "The Victorians had horse-drawn buses, but you never see horses drawing anything today. When did they lose their ability to draw?"

