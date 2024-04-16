How to watch 'Bluey' online from anywhere — seasons 1, 2, 3

If you've got kids you will almost certainly know about "Bluey" – it is already one of the most popular children's programmes ever made. If you don't and you want to know why everybody is raving about it, here's where to watch "Bluey" from anywhere with a VPN — potentially for FREE!

"Bluey" Date, Time, Channels "Bluey" seasons 1-3 are streaming now around the world.

• FREE — Watch on BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• FREE — Watch on TVNZ+ (N.Z.)

• U.S. — Watch on Disney Plus

• Watch from anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

“Bluey” is the show and global phenomenon and "Ghostbucket" and "The Sign" are the latest episodes, running at three or four times the usual length, and released this month on Disney+ to almost universal acclaim.

The series centers around the Heelers, a family of dogs living in Brisbane, Australia - the eponymous Bluey and her sister Bingo (about 6 and 4 years old) and their parents Chilli and Bandit. So what’s the big deal?

Like "The Flinstones", "The Simpsons" and even "Peppa Pig" before it, the show entertains the kids whilst speaking to a new generation of adults who are embarking upon the parenting journey. And once again, the incompetent dad is the butt of most of the jokes but, on this occasion, something weird has happened.

Bandit the dad is quite the role model. The strong, ever-reliable parent is still the mother (that’s probably a cliché for a reason) but Bandit is a full-time hands-on dad, imaginative, kinder, more involved, keen to encourage and less ready to chastise. It’s aspirational and revolutionary in its own way.

Bluey (seasons 1, 2 and 3) is available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and on TVNZ+ in New Zealand. However, you'll need Disney+ to watch the extended specials. Here's how to watch from anywhere...

Where to watch "Bluey" free online

50+ episodes of "Bluey" are FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. right now.

"Bluey" episodes are also FREE to watch on TVNZ+ in New Zealand.

But what if you are a Brit abroad with your kids and they demand their fix of the Heelers. Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'Bluey' from abroad

How to watch 'Bluey' from abroad

You will never be without Bluey and her family ever again thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Bluey' in the U.S.

All three seasons of "Bluey" - including "Ghostbucket" and "The Sign" - are available on Disney Plus right now.

You can also watch seasons 2 and 3 – with "The Sign" and "Ghostbucket" – on Fubo, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

If you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch most episodes of the first three seasons by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. Plans start at $79.99 a month, which includes access to a ton of live sports and on-demand shows including "Bluey". And you can try it all out with <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo's 7-day free trial.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Bluey' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy the show by going to BBCiPlayer right now. Over 50 episodes from the first three seasons are free to stream (with a valid TV licence, of course).

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to stream 'Bluey' online in Canada

All three seasons of "Bluey" - including "Ghostbucket" and "The Sign" - are available on Disney+ right now.

If you are a Brit in Canada on work or vacation you can catch most episodes from the first three seasons with a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'Bluey' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Bluey' online in Australia

As "Bluey" is made in Australia and airs on ABC Kids, all three seasons are available to stream now on ABC iView.

If you are a Brit there on work or vacation with your family you can still catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Bluey' FREE online in New Zealand

All three seasons of "Bluey" are FREE to watch on TVNZ+, the streaming channel of free-to-air TVNZ.

If you are a Brit there on work or vacation with your family you can still catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Does 'Bluey' have any celebrity fans? Yes, many - among them Billy Joel (and his daughters), Robert (son of Steve) Irwin, Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, Natalie Portman and Lin-Manuel Miranda (who have all made cameo appearances) and ex-aussie PM Malcolm Turnbull.

Just how big is 'Bluey'? Anecdotally, young American children have taken to impersonating Australian accents because of their love for "Bluey" and perhaps that is because the show was the most streamed children’s show last year in the US, doubling its viewing time from 2022 to 43.9 billion viewing minutes. And that is big.