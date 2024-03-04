Stan has quietly hiked the price of its Basic streaming tier — here's what you need to know

Danai Gurira in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, now streaming on Stan

Ever since Stan's arrival on the Aussie streaming scene back in January of 2015 (beating Netflix to the punch by two months), the service's minimum price of entry has been AU$10p/m for its Basic tier.

Taking into consideration that it's been that same low price for almost a decade, that's quite an impressive run for one of the best streaming services in Australia.

Unfortunately, the days of accessing Stan for only a tenner are over, with the home-grown platform having quietly raised the price of its Basic tier to AU$12p/m.

Thankfully, Stan's Standard and Premium pricing tiers haven't changed, costing AU$16p/m and AU$21p/m respectively.

(Image credit: Stan / Tom's Guide)

While we don't know exactly when the change took place (we haven't received any media releases about the rise in price, and the news doesn't seem to have been covered elsewhere), new Basic tier subscribers who sign up from now will pay AU$12p/m after a 30-day free trial.

It's worth noting that at present, it appears the updated pricing is only being offered to new Stan subscribers, as current Basic users are still seeing AU$10 as their next bill amount.

As far as we can tell, no additional value has been added to the entry-level tier to compensate for its price hike — Stan Basic will still get you just one standard definition (SD) stream along with the ability to download videos to a single phone or tablet.

As for the reason behind the price hike, we have to assume the decision was made in order to avoid introducing ads to the service — in late 2022, Nine Entertainment boss Mike Sneesby promised Stan would not be getting ads anytime soon, and he appears to be keeping his word on that.

You're probably asking yourself: is Stan's subscription price worth it in 2024? To help you make that decision, we've detailed all service's plans, costs and value compared to its competitors. And, if you decide you're not going to stick around, we've also got a guide on how to cancel your Stan subscription.