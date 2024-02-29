New on Apple TV Plus in March 2024 — all the new shows and movies

March on Apple TV Plus brings a flood of gripping mysteries, epic biopics, and side-splitting comedies to the small screen.

The hotly anticipated Kristen Wiig-led period comedy "Palm Royale" debuts this month, giving us a glamour-filled dose of the sunny days to come. History buffs have a lot to look forward to on Apple TV Plus in March. Ridley Scott’s biopic "Napoleon" about the battle-tested French emperor makes its way onto the streaming service along with"Manhunt," a miniseries revolving around the high-stakes manhunt following the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

For those looking for something a little lighter, "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin" is the latest comedy outing from British comedian Noel Fielding, who stars as an irreverent (and decidedly not historically accurate) depiction of infamous 18th-century highway robber Dick Turpin. There's also season 2 of "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy," which sees the famed "Schitt's Creek" star set out once more on the trip of a lifetime he never knew he needed. Here's everything new on Apple TV Plus in March 2024.

'Napoleon'

Ridley Scott’s newest film sees the legendary director team up with his "Gladiator" star Joaquin Phoenix once again in a biopic about the notorious French emperor whose military prowess made history.

Following Napoleon Bonaparte's rise to power during the French Revolution, the film delves into both his military victories as well as his courtship and eventual marriage to the wealthy widow Josephine de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby). As with previous historical epics produced by Apple Studios, no expense was spared in portraying his checkered journey from a mere soldier to the Emperor of France and subsequent fall from grace.

While the film seemed like a recipe for success, it's received mixed reviews. Critics and audiences hailed the acting performances and set pieces but said they felt disconnected, and ultimately it all failed to come together in a complete picture of the man. That said, from the comfort of your own home, "Napoleon" is definitely worth watching.

Premieres on March 1 on Apple TV Plus

'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin'

In the mood for an off-beat comedy? British comedian Noel Fielding sets out on a series of wildly absurd escapades in this completely fictional take on the life of the infamous 18th-century highway robber Dick Turpin. This six-episode historical comedy follows Turpin (Fielding) as the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville).

In this irreverent retelling of history, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship, and great hair. With his band of lovable misfits by his side, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his latest ventures, including a brush with fame, all while keeping one step ahead of the thief-taker on his tail.

Premieres March 1 on Apple TV Plus

'The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy'

The star and co-creator of “Schitt’s Creek” returns this month for season two of "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy," Apple TV's hit comedy/travel program. The gist is right there in the name: Levy, a self-proclaimed great indoors kind of guy, steps out of his comfort zone to tour the must-visit destinations on any respectable globetrotter's list. The first season received a respectable 87% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and this seven-part second season looks to promise more of the same neurotic fun and Levy's self-deprecating charm.

This time around, Levy attends a midsummer ceremony in Sweden, goes toe-to-toe with an iconic Spanish soccer star, and sets sail on a Greek fishing expedition around Milos. Along the way, he unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers more about his family tree, including visiting his mother's homeland of Scotland for the first time, and attempts to broaden his taste buds while begrudgingly experiencing the region’s most unique destinations.

Premieres March 8 on Apple TV Plus

'Manhunt'

"Manhunt" has the makings of a massive hit for Apple. This conspiracy thriller revolves around one of the best-known but least-understood crimes in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

Based on the New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning nonfiction book from author James L. Swanson, this seven-episode miniseries follows Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies), U.S. Secretary of War under Lincoln, on a high-stakes pursuit of John Wilkes Booth. After Booth's dramatic escape from Ford's Theater in the final days of the American Civil War, he was chased by authorities through the streets of Washington D.C., across the swamps of Maryland, and into the forests of Virginia as the nation watched on in horror.

Premieres March 15 on Apple TV Plus

'Palm Royale'

One of the most hotly anticipated series of the year, "Palm Royale," debuts on Apple TV Plus this month. SNL alum Kristen Wiig stars as Maxine Simmons, an outsider trying to gain entry into the Palm Royale Club (and thereby Floridian high society) in the summer of 1969 after she's tossed to the curb by her husband and social circle.

We're in for a star-studded ride with this 10-episode period comedy. Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin and Carol Burnett join Wiig in this miniseries, which is loosely based on the novel "Mr. & Mrs. American Pie" by Juliet McDaniel. Along with serving up peak glamour and comedy, Wiig is also an executive producer on the series, alongside co-star Dern and writer Abe Sylvia. The first three episodes land on March 20 with the remaining episodes airing every Wednesday until the start of May.

Premieres March 20 on Apple TV Plus

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock'

The Fraggles are back for more epic adventures. In the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series, “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” — the reboot of Jim Henson’s beloved classic “Fraggle Rock” — the residents of Fraggle Rock are forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence. And what better way to do that than through song and dance?

The new season will feature celebrity guests such as Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story"), Catherine O’Hara ("Schitt’s Creek"), Muppet fanatic Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso"), and the return of Daveed Diggs as Jamdolin of the Troubadors. The first season currently holds a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and took home the top prize for Outstanding Art Direction at the inaugural Children's and Family Emmy Awards.

Premieres March 29 on Apple TV Plus