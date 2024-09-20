I watched 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' so you don't have to

Ever wondered what the fuss is all about when a new hit reality show drops and then you binge-watch it and discover it was boring? Yeah, we've all been there. That's part of the reason why I was so sceptical to sit down and watch Disney Plus' latest unscripted show, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'.

But after the series went viral on social media, I knew I'd be in for a treat. As a fan of Disney Plus' (or Hulu, if you're in the US or UK) reality offerings, like 'The Kardashians' and 'Vanderpump Villa', I was intrigued by how a show about #MomTok would go down. Let's just say, the 8-episode season is a wild ride.

For starters, the show centers around eight influencers at the heart of a Mormon TikTok "soft swinging scandal" — how, uh, scandalous? — that makes international headlines. The influencers, all living and breathing in Utah, USA, are a part of the Mormon Church, so it's safe to say that viewers who don't know much about the religion itself (like me) were introduced to some interesting concepts.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Right off the bat — aside from the obvious relationship issues and friendship drama that these types of reality shows provide — get used to hearing the words "MomTok". This isn't just a tag or trend term anymore for these women — it's a lifestyle.

The Wives in question include Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Wessel, Mikayla Mathews, Mayci Neeley and Whitney Leavitt. Each 'momfluencer' comes backed by a huge social media following, cultivating millions of views separately (and more so together) on dance videos, parenting tips and daily vlogs.

At the top of the pyramid is Taylor, who supposedly started #MomTok alongside Mikayla, Mayci and Whitney — and who ultimately divulged the 2022 controversy on her account. Taylor is the main focus for the first episode, as she discusses her recent divorce, her new relationship with her boyfriend Dakota and her tense communication issues with her mother. The majority of the first two episodes talk rather exclusively about the initial scandal and set up Whitney as "the villain" of the show for wanting to be the new Queen Bee of the group.

Whitney has some growing pains of her own, however, after returning to Utah from living in Hawaii post-scandal. While there are some topics I'd rather not get into, after watching many a reality show, it was rather obvious from the get-go that Whitney was going to stir the pot. And boy did she.

Conversely, there were some really fun aspects of the show that I thoroughly enjoyed. For one, the idea of soda or soft drinks being the "Mormon version of coffee" was amusing, especially when the women rock up to a local soda shop, Swig, and order an exhaustively long list of carbonated concoctions for a midday pick-me-up.

"Can MomTok even survive this?"

All in all, after watching the eight episodes, this show definitely isn't for the faint of heart. While there were some happier moments, like celebrating new babies and birthdays, the show felt all too tied up in loose ends of drama and "shocking" events for the Wives' community, but maybe not-so-shocking for the mainstream viewer. Even then, if reality TV is your cup of tea, it could be worth giving a go.

It's hard to say right now whether the Mormon Wives will return for a second season. The post-show backlash between the stars has flooded social media and rightfully so, as TikTok is the sole reason why the show exists in the first place. Based on reviews alone, half of viewers weren't overly thrilled by the series, only receiving 5/10 on IMDB.

That said, if the controversial show does indeed return for a second season, we will be sure to keep you in the loop. But for now, I'm grabbing my popcorn for the post-show drama that's fuelling TikTok weeks after its debut.

Where to watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

If you're in the US or the UK you can watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu. If you're in Australia, you can stream the show on Disney Plus. Right now, Aussies can take advantage of an awesome Disney Plus deal, with a three-month subscription for the price of one. And, if you do decide Disney Plus isn't for you after signing up, you can always cancel your subscription using our guide here.