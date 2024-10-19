5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more

As we dive into another weekend, the best streaming services are brimming with fresh movies to keep you entertained. But with so many options at your fingertips, it can be a challenge to decide what to watch next.

To help you cut through the clutter, we've sifted through the latest offerings on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more, curating a list of must-see movies that deserve a spot on your watchlist this weekend. This includes the long-awaited sequel in the “Alien” franchise, “Alien: Romulus,” and Netflix’s new crime thriller “Woman of the Hour” starring Anna Kendrick.

So, without further ado, here are five best new movies that just arrived on streaming and are worth a watch this weekend. For even more binge-worthy recommendations, be sure to check out our full list of the top new TV shows and movies that were released this week .

‘Alien: Romulus’ (PVOD)

Alien: Romulus | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first movie you absolutely need to stream this weekend is “Alien: Romulus” — and it’s easily my favorite movie of the year. Directed by horror maestro Fede Álvarez, this seventh installment in the iconic “Alien” franchise slots perfectly between “Alien” and “Aliens” in the series timeline. The story follows a group of young space colonists who, hoping for a fresh start beyond their mining colony, stumble upon a derelict space station. Initially searching for vital resources like cryopods, their mission quickly turns into a nightmare as they encounter one of the deadliest lifeforms in the universe.

The movie introduces Rain Carradine (played by the phenomenal Cailee Spaeny), a fierce new heroine who steps into the shoes of Sigourney Weaver’s legendary Ripley. Carradine proves herself every bit as tough, leading the fight for survival in this gripping, high-stakes horror-thriller.

Buy or rent on Amazon or Apple TV

‘Woman of the Hour’ (Netflix)

Woman of the Hour | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s latest hit is the crime thriller “Woman of the Hour,” which is based on the real-life story of Rodney Alcala (portrayed by Daniel Zovatto), also known as The Dating Game Killer. Alcala was a serial killer active during the 1970s, who appeared on the TV matchmaking show The Dating Game.

On the show, he won a date with contestant Cheryl Bradshaw (portrayed by Anna Kendrick), but she later declined the date due to his unsettling behavior. Unbeknownst to her, Alcala was in the midst of a murder spree. The movie delves into the chilling events surrounding this encounter and Alcala’s crimes, which are believed to have claimed numerous young women.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Brothers’ (Prime Video)

Brothers - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Brothers” follows a reformed criminal (Josh Brolin) who is trying to live a straight life but gets dragged back into chaos when his wild, unpredictable twin brother (Peter Dinklage) ropes him into a massive heist. As the brothers go on a high-stakes road trip filled with danger, run-ins with the law, and their meddling mother, they must mend their strained relationship while dodging threats that could tear them apart before they achieve the score of a lifetime.

The whole movie appears delightfully outrageous just from the trailer alone — and it’s definitely a must-see for comedy fans who need something fun to watch this weekend. Plus, it’s already made its way into the top 10 on Prime Video, which means it could be a hit already.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘Late Night with the Devil’ (Hulu)

Late Night With the Devil - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

We’re getting closer to Halloween, so now’s the perfect time to watch one of the best horror movies of the past two years. “Late Night with the Devil” is a supernatural horror that takes place in 1977 during a live broadcast of a late-night talk show hosted by Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian). In an attempt to boost his show’s declining ratings, Jack airs a Halloween special featuring a series of eerie guests, including a psychic, a skeptical debunker, and a young girl named Lily (Ingrid Torelli) who claims to be possessed by a demonic entity.

Throughout the broadcast, sinister events unfold, unleashing chaos and evil on live television, with viewers experiencing terrifying, unexplainable phenomena. As the show spirals into horror, Jack confronts dark secrets from his past, which culminates in shocking revelations about his own connections to demonic forces.



Watch it now on Hulu

‘The Wild Robot’ (PVOD)

The Wild Robot | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“The Wild Robot” is inspired by Peter Brown's beloved children's book. The narrative centers on a robot named Roz (voiced by Lupita Nyong'o) who awakens on a secluded island after being stranded there. Lacking any recollection of her arrival, Roz must navigate this strange setting to survive. As she observes the local wildlife and the natural surroundings, she gradually learns to adapt and ultimately develops bonds with the animals, becoming an integral part of the ecosystem.

The movie primarily delves into the theme of belonging. It follows Roz's journey of self-discovery as she understands how to coexist peacefully with her environment, all while encountering various obstacles and threats along the way.

Buy or rent on Amazon or Apple TV