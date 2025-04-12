Looking for what to watch this weekend but don't have a clue where to start? We've got you covered. Here at Tom's Guide, we comb through all the new releases across the best streaming services to highlight the movies worth adding to your watchlist.

Leading the pack this week is Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho's sci-fi black comedy "Mickey 17," which just made its debut on video-on-demand platforms. Over on Prime Video, Viola Davis is in top form as a president-turned-action hero in "G20," while Hulu has a twisty neo-noir thriller led by Daisy Ridley in "Magpie."

Meanwhile, Netflix has a flirty enemies-to-lovers rom-com, "The Hating Game," and a heartfelt family drama, "The Dad Quest."

Want even more streaming recommendations? Be sure to check out the best new TV shows you can binge this week. So, without further ado, let's dive into our top picks on what to watch this weekend.

'G20' (Prime Video)

G20 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

It's no secret that Viola Davis can pretty much do it all — whether she’s making us cry our eyes out in a dramatic role or taking down bad guys in an action flick. After owning the screen in "The Woman King" (2022), she's ditching awards bait for a thriller with a super fun premise: What if the U.S. president were a gunslinging action hero?

This Prime Video original sees the Academy Award-winning actor star as President Danielle Sutton — a veteran who doesn’t just lead the free world, she throws down.

While attending a G20 summit in Cape Town, a terrorist group led by crypto-bro villain Rutledge (Antony Starr) hijacks the conference, taking global leaders hostage and using their likeness to create deepfake videos that send international markets into freefall.

With her family caught in the crossfire, Sutton has no choice but to throw diplomacy out the window in favor of some good old fashioned butt kicking.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'Mickey 17' (PVOD)

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Bong Joon Ho's latest movie, "Mickey 17," is a stark departure from his Best Picture-winning thriller "Parasite." Loosely based on the 2022 novel "Mickey7" by Edward Aston (the movie increases the Mickey count by 10), it trades subtlety and simmering tension for a sci-fi spectacle that's half satire and half slapstick.

Set in 2050, the movie follows Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), a schmuck on the run from a murderous loan shark who joins a space colonization mission to the frozen hellscape Niflheim. After failing to read the fine print, Mickey signs up to be an "expendable," a disposable grunt who, upon death, is uploaded to a new cloned body with his memories intact.

Stuck with all the worst (and deadliest) jobs on the ship, Mickey gets pulled into one madcap enterprise after the next, and things spiral further when a version of Mickey manages to survive … only to come back and find his replacement already walking around. What follows is a wild, darkly funny adventure that gets more unhinged by the minute — in the best way.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Magpie’ (Hulu)

Magpie - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley stars alongside "Star Trek: Discovery" cast member Shazad Latif as a married couple at their breaking point in this twisty neo-noir thriller on Hulu.

After the birth of their son, Anette's (Ridley) publishing career is on hold, and her frustrations with her new stay-at-home mom life threaten to boil over after her toddler daughter lands a role in a movie opposite a glamorous actress, Alicia (Matilda Lutz). As if she didn't already have enough on her plate, she starts to suspect her husband (Shazad Latif) is getting way too close to the star.

Tensions spiral into a web of secrets, lies, and fallout that shakes up the lives of everybody involved. "Magpie" earned an impressive 84% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes since debuting at last year's SXSW, with many reviews highlighting its increasingly shocking and stylishly delivered twists and turns.

Watch it now on Hulu

'The Hating Game' (Netflix)

The Hating Game Trailer #1 (2021) | Movieclips Indie - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is now home to a charming enemies-to-lovers romantic comedy based on Sally Thorne's bestselling novel, "The Hating Game." While it didn't receive rave reviews when it released in 2021 (it's sitting at a respectable 69% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes), if you're craving a flirty, breezy watch, this one's definitely worth a spot on your watchlist.

In a classic battle-of-the-sexes set-up, it follows Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale) and Joshua Templeman (Austin Stowell), two ambitious executive assistants who are forced to work side-by-side after their respective publishing companies merge.

Determined to get ahead, Lucy embarks on a cutthroat game of one-upmanship with her new workplace nemesis, but their rivalry takes a turn as her feelings for him start to get in the way.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Dad Quest' (Netflix)

The Dad Quest | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If subtitles aren't a dealbreaker for you, Netflix has a heartfelt new Spanish-language drama that's already crashed the top-10 list.

Workaholic TV producer Gallo's (Michel Brown) world turns upside-down when his ex-wife Alicia (Fernanda Castillo) dies in an accident, and he's thrust into the sole guardianship of his young son Benito (Martino Leonardi). Shortly after her death, Gallo discovers that Benito may not be his biological son after all, and the two set out on a journey across Mexico to find out the truth.

As the duo track down possible father candidates from Alicia's past, they reconnect with old family friends and come to understand what they truly mean to each other along the way.

Watch it now on Netflix