My favorite 'A Quiet Place' movie just landed on Prime Video — and it’s 87% on Rotten Tomatoes

It's not often that a horror sequel manages to outclass the original, but "A Quiet Place: Day One" is the rare exception. The spin-off prequel starring Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn has everything you expect from the franchise: terrifying monsters, tense sequences where no one dares make a sound, and a protagonist you can't help but root for.

The latter is what really sold me on "Day One" even more than the first two films. I was skeptical how this prequel would get us invested in a new cast of characters without series creator John Krasinski and the rest of the Abbott family to anchor things, especially given that these movies largely play out in tense silence. But as someone who saw (and cried their eyes out over) "Day One" in theaters, I'm happy to report my worries were unfounded. Nyong'o delivers a masterful performance, and her chemistry with Quinn forms the beating heart of "Day One," elevating it beyond just another monster movie into an enduring message about survival and what we owe each other.

The prequel broke box office records for the series over the summer, earning $261.8 million worldwide and a respectable 87% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. While it made its Paramount Plus debut last year, "Day One" has found a second streaming home on Prime Video as of January 1, 2025.

For the fellow "A Quiet Place" fans wondering whether the prequel stacks up, I can confidently say that it does. If you're looking for a horror movie to put on or are anxiously waiting for “28 Years Later” to hit theaters later this year, this is a great pick to tide you over. Here’s why you should add “A Quiet Place: Day One” to your Prime Video watchlist.

What is 'A Quiet Place: Day One' about?

A Quiet Place: Day One | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn - YouTube Watch On

As the name implies, "Day One" showcases the beginning of the end: when the alien creatures with an acute sense of hearing first descended on Earth. The first two "A Quiet Place" movies took place after the invasion was already well underway, forcing what's left of humanity to adapt to a new silent way of living to survive. Outside of a brief flashback in "A Quiet Place 2," we haven't seen too much of those chaotic first moments until "Day One."

Set in Manhattan, "Day One" kicks off with a statistic that comes back to haunt us: the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple has an average noise level of 90 decibels, equal to that of a constant human scream. Lupita Nyong’o stars as Samira, a cancer patient at a hospice center just outside the city who wants nothing more than to be left alone for what little time she has left. Undeterred by her prickly demeanor, nurse Reuben (Alex Wolff) manages to convince her (along with her emotional support cat Frodo) to come on a field trip to the city. Her price? Stopping at her favorite pizza place on the way back.

Naturally, this is when all hell breaks loose. An aggressive, blind alien species with a heightened sense of hearing begins tearing through the city as Samira huddles with dozens of survivors in a dead silent theater. Already staring down death and now realizing that with this new threat, the window of opportunity is shrinking fast, she decides to risk it all on a journey to get that slice she was promised. She and Frodo set out on foot for Harlem, running into fellow survivor, Eric (Quinn), along the way who helps her realize there may still be things worth fighting for in this world.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" is streaming on Prime Video as of January 1, 2025. You can also watch it on Paramount Plus.