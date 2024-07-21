Hurry, your final call to score up to 51% off Fire TV Sticks — complete with free month of Game Pass access

Your TV might already have built-in apps, but not all smart TVs are made equal and if you want to improve its performance, a dedicated streaming device will solve any of your entertainment woes.

That's where Amazon's Fire TV Sticks come in, and they're some of the most affordable options available even at full price. But, unsurprisingly, the Prime Day sale sees those already great prices drop even further, and you can grab one of these plug-and-play devices for as low as AU$29 for the Fire TV Stick Lite.

Our favourite Amazon streaming device, however, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is on sale for AU$59 — that's half price!

Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, the Fire TV Cube is AU$109, just AU$11 more than its lowest-ever price but still a good deal. It combines all the functionality of a Fire TV Stick and an Alexa smart speaker in one handy little cube, making it excellent value. The TV Cube's Ethernet, USB-A and HDMI-IN ports also make it easy to jump between different devices.

Better yet, if you opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K or the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you also get to try out a 1-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — that's pretty good bang for buck we reckon. Thanks to a collaboration between Microsoft and Amazon, these two dongles are the only ones that will allow you to stream popular and new games from the cloud.

Below are the best offers on the Fire TV Sticks, but hurry, these end tonight, July 21, at 11:59pm AEST.

Best Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | AU$59 AU$29 (save AU$30) The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most basic streaming device from Amazon, but still a great option for those who don't need 4K or premium sound. Especially for 51% off — just AU$29 — it's great value. The Lite supports 1080p, has a remote and has all your favourite streaming apps.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) + 1 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | AU$79 AU$39 (save AU$40) The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor, that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side — all for just AU$10 more than the Lite version listed above. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale and you get a bonus 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) + 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | AU$119 AU$59 (save AU$60)

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want. And, for a month, you can stream all the best Xbox games for free too!

Fire TV Cube | AU$219 $109 (save AU$110) This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A and HDMI-in. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.

So, take your pick of some of the best streaming devices on offer before Amazon's big sale ends.