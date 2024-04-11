F1 Mexico Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

Max Verstappen won his fifth Mexico Grand Prix in Mexico City last year, while teammate and local hero Sergio Perez crashed out at Turn 1. Will 2024's race result in another P1 for the Flying Dutchman?

We'll explain in this article how to watch Mexico Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix?

The 2024 Mexico States GP takes place on Sunday, Oct 27 at 2 p.m. CST (local) / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST.

How to watch Mexico Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix live and in full on ABC in the U.S. So if you have a cable plan or TV antenna that features ABC, then you can watch there.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Mexico Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch the Mexico Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without the expense of a cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — ORF (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)





U.K. — Sky Sports or Now





— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ABC via Sling (select locations only)/Fubo





— ABC via Sling (select locations only)/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





Mexico Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Mexico Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (BST) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEST) Practice 1 7:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. / 11:30 a.m. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Practice 2 11 p.m. 6 p.m. / 3 p.m. 8 a.m. (Sat) Practice 3 6:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. / 10:30 a.m. 3:30 a.m. (Sun) Qualifying 10 p.m. 5 p.m. / 2 p.m. 7 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 8 p.m. 3 p.m. / 12 p.m. 5 a.m. (Mon)

What time is the Mexico Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix is set for 2 p.m. CST local time in Mexico City on Sunday, Oct 27. Here are the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

12 p.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

1 p.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

2 p.m. CST – Central Standard Time

3 p.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

3 p.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

4 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

8 p.m. BST – United Kingdom

9 p.m. CET – Central Europe

9 p.m. SAST – South Africa

11 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

12:30 a.m. IST – New Delhi, India (Mon, May 6)

(Mon, May 6) 2 a.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Mon, May 6)

(Mon, May 6) 3 a.m. CST – Beijing, China (Mon, May 6)

(Mon, May 6) 5 a.m. AEST – Australia (Mon, May 6)

(Mon, May 6) 7 a.m. NZST – New Zealand (Mon, May 6)

Mexico Grand Prix circuit

The 2024 Mexico Grand Prix takes place over 71 laps of the 4.304-kilometre Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on Sunday, October 27.

Formula 1 rocked up to Mexico City in 1963 for the first of many championship races (with fiesta vibes, of course). The circuit rejoined the modern-day F1 calendar in 2015 and is now an integral part of the season.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez sits at over 2 kilometers above sea level where the oxygen is thinner, providing an added challenge for drivers and engineers alike. As you can imagine, though, the views are spectacular.

The weather at the Mexico Grand Prix is expected to be hot and humid, but there is always an outside chance of rain.

Mexico Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Mexico Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Mexico GP FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Brazil GP follows the Mexico GP on Sunday, Nov 3.

Who won the 2023 Mexico Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Mexican GP, finishing with a time of 2:02:30.814. It was his 16th win of the 2023 season.

What is the lap record at Mexican Grand Prix? The official lap record for the current circuit layout is 1:17.774, set by Valtteri Bottas driving for Mercedes in the 2021 Mexico City Grand Prix.



Mexico Grand Prix winners Max Verstappen has won the Mexican Grand Prix an historic five times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023). F1 legend Jim Clark won it thrice, while Alain Prost, Lewis Hamilton and Nigel Mansell have each won it twice.

