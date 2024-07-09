England vs West Indies 1st Test 2024 live stream – How to watch Lord's cricket online and from anywhere

England vs the West Indies at Lord's, in the first test of a three-match series, will be Jimmy Anderson's 188th and final test appearance. One of the all-time greats of the game, the opening bowler turns 42 at the end of the month. He has taken 700 career test wickets – only two bowlers, both spinners, have taken more.

England vs West Indies 1st Test 2024 live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Weds, July 10 to Sun, July 14.

► Times: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 4.30 p.m. IST / 9 p.m. AEDT

• U.K. — Sky / Now

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• India — Fancode

Watch anywhere

Many will say that Jimmy Anderson is bowling just as well as ever. In his most recent match, for Lancashire, he took 7-35 in the first innings, the second-best bowling figures of his 22-year first-class career.

Australian test bowler, Nathan Lyon, who is a Lancashire teammate this summer, afterwards described Anderson as "arguably the greatest fast bowler to ever play the game," and that his bowling remains "pretty special. I’m very much surprised that England have tapped him on the shoulder and said that ‘You’ve got one more test and that’s it’. He’s world class.”

The last time England and West indies met in a test series was in Spring 2022 in the Caribbean when the West Indies won one-nil. However you have to go back to 1988 for the last West Indian series victory in England. That year was also the last time they won at Lord’s.

England vs West Indies 1st Test 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the England vs West Indies Lord's Test 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch England vs West Indies online in the U.S.

England vs West Indies 1st Test 2024 live stream from $10 a month:

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the England vs West indies test series live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch England vs West Indies 1st Test 2024 live streams in the U.K.

All the England vs West Indies 2024 test series cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the U.K.. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K., you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Where to watch England vs West Indies 1st Test 2024 live stream in Australia

Aussies will find England vs West indies Lord's Test live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? The good news is specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing this test series with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch England vs West Indies 1st Test 2024 live in India

Every game of the 2024 England vs West Indies test series will be televised on India's Sony Sports network (Sony Sports Ten 1).

Fans can livestream the series on via the Fancode website and app. Plans start at 25 rupees (around 30 cents) for an ENG vs WI match pass.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services to follow the cricket.