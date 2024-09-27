Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Saturday's Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream sees two of the early Premier League season's surprise packages face off at the City Ground. Fulham haven't lost since the opening weekend, while Forest are unbeaten — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Only four teams are yet to lose a game this campaign, and few would have guessed that Nuno Espirito Santo's men would be one of them. They've looked like a remarkably complete group so far, with Chris Wood and Callum Hudson-Odoi tearing it up in attack, and Murillo doing a superb job anchoring the backline. Their only concern is that Morgan Gibbs-White, their scheming, snarling box of tricks, is suspended.

Nuno knows all about Fulham’s Adama Traore/Raul Jimenez connection from their time together at Wolves, and they played some of their greatest hits in the statement win over Newcastle last weekend. With new signings Emile Smith Rowe and Joachim Anderson also finding their feet in an instant, head coach Marco Silva is a happy man.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Fulham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Fulham in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

Can you watch Nottm Forest vs Fulham in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing matches in this timeslot to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Fulham in Canada

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Fulham in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Fulham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 9.

