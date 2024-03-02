Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland live stream — How to watch boxing online, card, start time, stats

Jake Paul takes on Ryan Bourland on Saturday night at Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in Suan Juan, Puerto Rico as the YouTuber-turned-fighter returns the ring in search of another scalp against a legitimate boxer. Coverage comes across the world on the DAZN streaming platform, and we'll explain in this article how to watch Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland live stream start time ► Date: Saturday, Mar. 2

► Venue: Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico

► Main card: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Mar. 3) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 3).

► Paul vs August: Approx. 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. GMT (Mar. 3) / 1 p.m. AEDT (Mar. 3).

• Global stream — DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

As strange as it may sound, you can no longer accuse Paul of chasing the grifting dollar in his quest to become a legitimate boxer. Yes, the Problem Child's early opponents ranged from basketball players to fading UFC stars but the former influencer has acquitted himself increasingly well in his two of his three most recent bouts against actual boxers.

Bourland may be a veteran whose last fight came in September 2022 with a stoppage of Santario Martin, but he has more grade and experience than any of Paul's nine previous opponents.

Paul vs Bourland is the co-feature fight of the evening, with Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke for the former's three world title belts the main event.

Here's everything you need to know to get a Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland live stream and to watch all of today's fight card where you are.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland live streams worldwide

Set to be Jake Paul's second non-PPV fight, Saturday's boxing will be broadcast exclusively on specialist sports streaming platform DAZN across the globe and is included as part of its regular subscription. DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches in 2023, and combat sports is just the tip of what it serves. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription is well worth exploring. DAZN available on a vast range of platforms including web browsers, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, tablets and sticks, Apple TV, games consoles and many major smart TVs.

You can sign up to DAZN in more than 200 countries, by heading to its website here. U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and New Zealand pricing follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally DAZN prices worldwide Header Cell - Column 0 U.S. Canada U.K. Australia New Zealand Monthly (for 12 months) $19.99 $19.99 £9.99 - - Monthly rolling $24.99 $29.99 £19.99 $13.99 $14.99 Annual (one-off payment) $224.99 $199.99 £99.99 - -

How to watch Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your DAZN subscription?

You can still watch Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. This service offers a high-speed connection, top-encryption security, more than 3,000 servers across 100+ countries, and apps for a massive range of platforms. Try the 12-month plan for the best value

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is ExpressVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're overseas and want to get back to a U.S.-based stream, choose a server in the States.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Jake Paul Ryan Bourland Nationality American American Age 27 35 Height 6' 1" 6' Reach 76" N/A Total fights 9 19 Record 8-1 (5 KOs) 17-2 (6 KOs)

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland fight card

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke, 12 rounds, for Serrano’s IBF/WBO/WBA women’s featherweight title

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland, 8 rounds, cruiserweights

Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres, 4 rounds, featherweights

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago, 12 rounds, for Gonzalez’s WBO junior flyweight title

Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla, 4 rounds, female, junior bantamweights

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland odds

Despite his inexperience, Jake Paul is the overwhelming favorite to win with the DraftKings Sportsbook showing him at -2,500. Ryan Bourland is +1,300 to win.