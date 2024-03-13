F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

Six races in, the European leg of the 2024 Formula 1 season starts in Italy with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. Champion Max Verstappen has won this race the last two times running, so the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr. and teammate Sergio Perez will be desperate to stop him making it a hattrick.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The 2024 Emilia Romagna GP takes place on Sunday, May 19 at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST. That's 3 p.m. local time in Imola.

How to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without the expense of a cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — ServusTV (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)





U.K. — Sky Sports or Now





— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ESPN via Sling/Fubo





— ESPN via Sling/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN



With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (BST) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEST) Practice 1 12:30 p.m. 7:30 a.m. / 4:30 a.m. 9:30 p.m. Practice 2 4 p.m. 11 a.m. / 8 a.m. 1 a.m. (Sat) Practice 3 11:30 a.m. 6:30 a.m. / 3:30 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Qualifying 3 p.m. 10 a.m. / 7 a.m. 12 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 11 p.m.

What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time in Italy on Sunday, May 19. Here are the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

6 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

7 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

8 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

9 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

9 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

10 a.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2 p.m. BST – United Kingdom

3 p.m. CET – Central Europe

3 p.m. SAST – South Africa

5 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

6:30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

8 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

9 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

11 p.m. AEST – Australia

1 a.m. NZST – New Zealand (Mon, May 20)

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: By Sentoan - Own work, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=14323726)

The 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place over 63 laps of the 4.909-kilometre Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (a.k.a. the Imola Circuit) near Bologna in Italy.

Formerly the home of the San Marino Grand Prix, Imola will always be indelibly linked to the names of Roland Ratzenberger and F1 great Ayrton Senna who both died at the circuit on the same weekend in 1994.

Despite that tragic connection, Imola was welcomed back heartily when the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix debuted in 2020. It's a harum scarum circuit with some super fast corners that will get the drivers' pulses racing faster than the cars they're driving.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Emilia Romagna FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Monaco GP follows the Emilia Romagna GP. There's just a one-week gap between races, so the teams head to Monte Carlo for the race on Sunday, May 26.

Who won the 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix? The 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled just a few days before the event due to heavy rainfall and chronic flooding in the area. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2022 Emilia Romagna GP, finishing with a time of 1:32:07.986. Another wet weekend at Imola was absolutely dominated by the flying Dutchman, who went fastest in qualifying, won the sprint race and cruised to victory of more than 30 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez having led from start to finish.

What is the lap record at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix? Lewis Hamilton set the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari lap record in 2020 with a time of 1:15.484.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix winners Max Verstappen has finished the weekend at the top of the podium in the last two Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton is the only other winner of the event in its debut year of 2020. Back when the Imola Circuit played host to the San Marino GP, Michael Schumacher won an incredible seven times. Bitter rivals Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna won three times apiece, before the latter's tragic death at the track in 1994.

