How to watch 'Earth Abides' online — stream the George R. Stewart adaptation from anywhere

A precautionary tale that lays bare the fragility of human society, six-part post-apocalyptic drama "Earth Abides" is, remarkably, the first on-screen adaptation of George R. Stewart's seminal 1949 novel. Charting the sudden collapse of civilization, it's inspired numerous works, including Stephen King's "The Stand", Jimi Hendrix's "Third Stone from the Sun", and the BBC's "Threads".

Here's how you can watch "Earth Abides" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Earth Abides' release date, time and channel "Earth Abides" premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, December 1 in the U.S..

• U.S. — Watch on MGM Plus or via Sling / Fubo

• Australia — Stan

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Ish (Alexander Ludwig), an accomplished geologist working in seclusion, recovers from a snake bite to discover that a pandemic has all but wiped out the human race. After spending years traversing back and forth across America in search of sustenance, he meets a kindred spirit in Emma (Jessica Frances Dukes).

Together, they form a tribe, having children and welcoming in other survivors. Over time, the last vestiges of the old world, such as electricity, fail, and despite Ish and Emma's tireless efforts to preserve and harness the world's collective knowledge, with every setback — which in this new reality could be a minor illness, an animal attack or a poor harvest — the next coming of the Dark Ages marches ever closer.

Read on to see how you can watch "Earth Abides" from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Earth Abides' from anywhere in the world

If "Earth Abides" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so MGM Plus, for example — and watch "Earth Abides" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Earth Abides' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Earth Abides" premieres with a double-header from 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, December 1 in the U.S., exclusively on MGM+.

MGM+ costs $6.99 per month / $58.99 per year, with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

The streaming service is also available through live TV streaming services such as Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling as the standout cheapest option while Fubo offers a comprehensive channel package. In particular, we rate Sling TV as one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

You can get MGM+ via Sling TV. For example, Orange or Blue packages, which both start at $40 per month and then add the streamer for an extra $5. Which to go for depends on the channel lineup that's right for you, which you can read about in more detail here.

Fubo is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Pro Plan ($79.99 per month), you get over 180 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN, and Paramount Network. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Watch 'Earth Abides' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan is the place to watch "Earth Abides" in Australia, with the premiere set for Monday, December 2. Stan plans start at AU$12 per month.

Not in Australia at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can you watch 'Earth Abides' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are currently no plans to air "Earth Abides" in Canada but if you are an American north of the border for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can you watch 'Earth Abides' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Earth Abides" in the U.K. yet, but if you're an American currently across the pond you can still catch the series by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'Earth Abides' trailer

Official Trailer | Earth Abides | A Stan Exclusive Series. - YouTube Watch On

'Earth Abides' cast

Alexander Ludwig as Ish

Jessica Frances Dukes as Emma

Aaron Tveit as Charlie

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll as Jorge

Elyse Levesque as Maurine

Luisa D'Oliveira as Molly

Birkett Turton as Ezra

Hilary McCormack as Jean

Jenna Berman as Evie