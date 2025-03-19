5 best Prime Video movies to stream before they leave this month

As the month winds down, Prime Video is set to say goodbye to some fantastic movies. While new titles are always arriving, it’s never easy to see great movies leave the streaming service. If there’s one you’ve been meaning to watch, now is the perfect time to hit play before it disappears.

This month’s departing lineup includes a mix of genres, including one of the most classic found-footage horror movies, a tense and gripping submarine thriller, and an animated family-friendly comedy in the wildly popular franchise “Despicable Me.”

So, here are five of the best movies leaving Prime Video this month that you won’t want to miss. And if you’re looking for more to watch, check out the latest arrivals on Prime Video to keep your watchlist fresh.

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ (2022)

Minions: The Rise of Gru | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We’re starting off light with the animated flick “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which serves as both a sequel to “Minions” and a prequel to “Despicable Me.”

This movie delivers exactly what fans of the franchise expect: wacky Minion antics, colorful animation, and lighthearted humor. It’s also fun, fast-paced, and packed with slapstick comedy, making it great for kids and families.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” follows a young Gru (Steve Carell), a 12-year-old aspiring supervillain in the 1970s, who dreams of joining the Vicious 6, a notorious group of villains. When the group ousts their leader, Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), Gru seizes the opportunity to impress them by stealing a powerful artifact.

However, things go sideways when he ends up on the run, forcing him to team up with Wild Knuckles himself. Meanwhile, the Minions — especially Kevin, Stuart, and Bob — go on their own adventure to rescue Gru, learning kung fu along the way.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Prime Video until March 22

‘The Blair Witch Project’ (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

When people think of found-footage horror, “The Blair Witch Project” is often the first movie that comes to mind considering it redefined the genre, setting the standard for everything that came after. Shot on a micro-budget, the movie made audiences question whether the events were real.

One of the most effective choices was having the characters use the actors’ real names — Heather (Heather Donahue), Josh (Joshua Leonard), and Mike (Michael C. Williams), which promoted it as actual lost footage.

“The Blair Witch Project” follows three student filmmakers as they venture into the Black Hills Forest in Maryland to make a documentary about the local legend of the Blair Witch.

As they interview townspeople and explore the woods, strange occurrences begin to unsettle them. They get lost, hear eerie noises at night, and find unsettling objects left outside their tent.

Tensions rise as fear and paranoia take hold, especially when one of them mysteriously disappears.

Watch on Prime Video until March 31

‘Crimson Tide’ (1995)

Crimson Tide (1995) Trailer | Gene Hackman | Denzel Washington - YouTube Watch On

If you’re craving a tense thriller then “Crimson Tide” should be on your watchlist before it leaves Prime Video.

Director Tony Scott creates a tense, claustrophobic atmosphere aboard a submarine to heighten the sense of urgency, so those who don’t like tight spaces might not enjoy this one as much. Regardless, it’s a gripping thriller that deserves to be seen at least once.

“Crimson Tide” is set aboard a U.S. Navy nuclear submarine during a time of political crisis. When a Russian civil war threatens global stability, the USS Alabama is deployed with orders to prepare for a potential nuclear strike.

The movie centers on the intense power struggle between two commanding officers — Captain Frank Ramsey (Gene Hackman), a hardened veteran who believes in following orders without question, and Lieutenant Commander Ron Hunter (Denzel Washington), a more analytical officer who insists on verifying critical information before launching a nuclear attack.

When an incomplete message arrives that could potentially cancel their launch orders, the two clash in a battle of authority, forcing the crew to take sides.

Watch on Prime Video until March 31

‘Enemy of the State’ (1998)

Enemy of the State (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

We’re also saying goodbye to another gripping thriller by Tony Scott this month, and that’s “Enemy of the State.” Fans of unpredictable storylines will definitely appreciate the numerous plot twists in this movie.

However, don’t expect perfect logic, as there are a few moments that stretch believability. But that’s part of what makes it so enjoyable.

“Enemy of the State” follows Robert Clayton Dean (Will Smith), a Washington, D.C. lawyer who accidentally becomes the target of a vast government conspiracy. When he unknowingly receives a videotape containing evidence of the illegal assassination of a congressman, Dean is thrust into a dangerous situation.

As he is framed and hunted by NSA agents led by the ruthless Thomas Reynolds (Jon Voight), Dean is forced to go on the run.

With the help of a former government operative, Edward Lyle (Gene Hackman), Dean tries to expose the truth while evading surveillance and high-tech government spies.

Watch on Prime Video until March 31

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

“The Devil Wears Prada” is one of those movies that’s just fun to watch, whether you’re into fashion or not. It’s got plenty of laughs, but also some moments that really make you think about ambition and what you’re willing to sacrifice for success.

Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is a young woman who lands a job as an assistant to the powerful and notoriously demanding editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

Despite having little interest in fashion, Andrea takes the job in hopes of advancing her career, but soon finds herself overwhelmed by Miranda’s high expectations and the glamorous yet cutthroat world of fashion.

Andrea soon struggles to balance her demanding job with her personal life, and so she begins to change, becoming more absorbed in her work and losing touch with her values and relationships.

Watch on Prime Video until March 31