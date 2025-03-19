5 best Prime Video movies to stream before they leave this month

News
By published

These are the movies to stream on Prime Video before they leave

Prime Video logo appears on a tablet surrounded by a can of soda, spilled popcorn, headphones and a cactus
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As the month winds down, Prime Video is set to say goodbye to some fantastic movies. While new titles are always arriving, it’s never easy to see great movies leave the streaming service. If there’s one you’ve been meaning to watch, now is the perfect time to hit play before it disappears.

This month’s departing lineup includes a mix of genres, including one of the most classic found-footage horror movies, a tense and gripping submarine thriller, and an animated family-friendly comedy in the wildly popular franchise “Despicable Me.”

So, here are five of the best movies leaving Prime Video this month that you won’t want to miss. And if you’re looking for more to watch, check out the latest arrivals on Prime Video to keep your watchlist fresh.

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ (2022)

Minions: The Rise of Gru | Official Trailer - YouTube Minions: The Rise of Gru | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

We’re starting off light with the animated flick “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which serves as both a sequel to “Minions” and a prequel to “Despicable Me.”

This movie delivers exactly what fans of the franchise expect: wacky Minion antics, colorful animation, and lighthearted humor. It’s also fun, fast-paced, and packed with slapstick comedy, making it great for kids and families.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” follows a young Gru (Steve Carell), a 12-year-old aspiring supervillain in the 1970s, who dreams of joining the Vicious 6, a notorious group of villains. When the group ousts their leader, Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), Gru seizes the opportunity to impress them by stealing a powerful artifact.

However, things go sideways when he ends up on the run, forcing him to team up with Wild Knuckles himself. Meanwhile, the Minions — especially Kevin, Stuart, and Bob — go on their own adventure to rescue Gru, learning kung fu along the way.

Watch on Prime Video until March 22

‘The Blair Witch Project’ (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube The Blair Witch Project (1999) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube
Watch On

When people think of found-footage horror, “The Blair Witch Project” is often the first movie that comes to mind considering it redefined the genre, setting the standard for everything that came after. Shot on a micro-budget, the movie made audiences question whether the events were real.

One of the most effective choices was having the characters use the actors’ real names — Heather (Heather Donahue), Josh (Joshua Leonard), and Mike (Michael C. Williams), which promoted it as actual lost footage.

“The Blair Witch Project” follows three student filmmakers as they venture into the Black Hills Forest in Maryland to make a documentary about the local legend of the Blair Witch.

As they interview townspeople and explore the woods, strange occurrences begin to unsettle them. They get lost, hear eerie noises at night, and find unsettling objects left outside their tent.

Tensions rise as fear and paranoia take hold, especially when one of them mysteriously disappears.

Watch on Prime Video until March 31

‘Crimson Tide’ (1995)

Crimson Tide (1995) Trailer | Gene Hackman | Denzel Washington - YouTube Crimson Tide (1995) Trailer | Gene Hackman | Denzel Washington - YouTube
Watch On

If you’re craving a tense thriller then “Crimson Tide” should be on your watchlist before it leaves Prime Video.

Director Tony Scott creates a tense, claustrophobic atmosphere aboard a submarine to heighten the sense of urgency, so those who don’t like tight spaces might not enjoy this one as much. Regardless, it’s a gripping thriller that deserves to be seen at least once.

“Crimson Tide” is set aboard a U.S. Navy nuclear submarine during a time of political crisis. When a Russian civil war threatens global stability, the USS Alabama is deployed with orders to prepare for a potential nuclear strike.

The movie centers on the intense power struggle between two commanding officers — Captain Frank Ramsey (Gene Hackman), a hardened veteran who believes in following orders without question, and Lieutenant Commander Ron Hunter (Denzel Washington), a more analytical officer who insists on verifying critical information before launching a nuclear attack.

When an incomplete message arrives that could potentially cancel their launch orders, the two clash in a battle of authority, forcing the crew to take sides.

Watch on Prime Video until March 31

‘Enemy of the State’ (1998)

Enemy of the State (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Enemy of the State (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube
Watch On

We’re also saying goodbye to another gripping thriller by Tony Scott this month, and that’s “Enemy of the State.” Fans of unpredictable storylines will definitely appreciate the numerous plot twists in this movie.

However, don’t expect perfect logic, as there are a few moments that stretch believability. But that’s part of what makes it so enjoyable.

“Enemy of the State” follows Robert Clayton Dean (Will Smith), a Washington, D.C. lawyer who accidentally becomes the target of a vast government conspiracy. When he unknowingly receives a videotape containing evidence of the illegal assassination of a congressman, Dean is thrust into a dangerous situation.

As he is framed and hunted by NSA agents led by the ruthless Thomas Reynolds (Jon Voight), Dean is forced to go on the run.

With the help of a former government operative, Edward Lyle (Gene Hackman), Dean tries to expose the truth while evading surveillance and high-tech government spies.

Watch on Prime Video until March 31

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube The Devil Wears Prada (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube
Watch On

“The Devil Wears Prada” is one of those movies that’s just fun to watch, whether you’re into fashion or not. It’s got plenty of laughs, but also some moments that really make you think about ambition and what you’re willing to sacrifice for success.

Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is a young woman who lands a job as an assistant to the powerful and notoriously demanding editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

Despite having little interest in fashion, Andrea takes the job in hopes of advancing her career, but soon finds herself overwhelmed by Miranda’s high expectations and the glamorous yet cutthroat world of fashion.

Andrea soon struggles to balance her demanding job with her personal life, and so she begins to change, becoming more absorbed in her work and losing touch with her values and relationships.

Watch on Prime Video until March 31

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Alix Blackburn
Alix Blackburn
Staff Writer, Streaming

Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Best movies on Hulu: The Social Network
5 best Prime Video movies to stream before they leave this month
Emily Blunt as Sergeant Rita Vrataski in &quot;Edge of Tomorrow&quot; now streaming on Netflix
7 best Prime Video movies to stream before they leave this month
Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in a still from &#039;Dune: Part 1&#039;
9 best Prime Video movies to stream before they leave this month
Netflix logo on a TV screen with a remote pointing at it
5 Netflix movies you need to watch now before they leave this month
Prime Video logo appears on a tablet surrounded by a can of soda, spilled popcorn, headphones and a cactus
7 new to Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix
5 best Netflix movies to watch right now before they leave this month
Latest in Prime Video
Twisters movie (2024)
Prime Video just added this action-packed thriller with Glen Powell — stream 'Twisters' now
Prime Video logo appears on a tablet surrounded by a can of soda, spilled popcorn, headphones and a cactus
5 best Prime Video movies to stream before they leave this month
Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in &quot;Picture This&quot; now streaming on Prime Video
Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a bubbly romcom starring 'Bridgerton's' Simone Ashley
The Creator poster
Prime Video is about to lose one of my favorite sci-fi movies of the past 5 years — stream it before it’s too late
(L-R) Akiva Schaffer as Lawrence, Andy Samberg as Conner and Jorma Taccone as Owen in &quot;Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping&quot;
Prime Video just got one of my favorite comedy movies of the past decade — and you can stream it now
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in &quot;The Wheel of Time&quot; season 3
Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Latest in News
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 19 (#647)
Chromecast with Google TV connected to display
Google finally pushes out full Chromecast fix for users who factory reset — here’s what to do
A picture of a skull and bones on a smartphone depicting malware
Hundreds of malicious Android apps with 60 million downloads found spamming Android users with ads and stealing credentials
Switch 2 console and logo
Nintendo Switch 2 rumor just tipped possible release date — and it's much sooner than we thought
Hacker typing on laptop in darkened room
Hackers create "BRUTED" tool to attack VPNs – how to stay safe
Malware
Dangerous new password-stealing trojan automatically reinstalls itself on infected PCs
More about prime video
Twisters movie (2024)

Prime Video just added this action-packed thriller with Glen Powell — stream 'Twisters' now
Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in &quot;Picture This&quot; now streaming on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a bubbly romcom starring 'Bridgerton's' Simone Ashley
March Madness games on YouTube TV using multiview

This is how I've streamed March Madness for the past 2 years — and it's the only way to watch every second of all 67 games
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #381 (Wednesday, March 19 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 19 (#647)
Chromecast with Google TV connected to display
Google finally pushes out full Chromecast fix for users who factory reset — here’s what to do
Switch 2 console and logo
Nintendo Switch 2 rumor just tipped possible release date — and it's much sooner than we thought
A picture of a skull and bones on a smartphone depicting malware
Hundreds of malicious Android apps with 60 million downloads found spamming Android users with ads and stealing credentials
Twisters movie (2024)
Prime Video just added this action-packed thriller with Glen Powell — stream 'Twisters' now
A March Madness 2025 basketball on a chair at University of Dayton Arena
March Madness LIVE: watch and stream NCAA basketball, odds as First Four gets underway
(L-R) Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
NordProtect logo on black background
NordVPN's NordProtect cyber insurance goes solo – and adds a key new feature
Hacker typing on laptop in darkened room
Hackers create "BRUTED" tool to attack VPNs – how to stay safe