Tyler Perry’s suspenseful drama series just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and you can stream new episodes now

Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black” has made a notable entrance on Netflix, crashing into the top 10 and currently holding the No. 2 spot (at the time of writing). This surge in popularity comes with the release of season 1 part 2, which comprises the final eight episodes of the suspenseful drama series.

The show follows a young woman seeking to escape her troubled past, as she becomes tangled in the world of the Bellarie family, powerful owners of a multi-million-dollar cosmetics empire.

“Beauty in Black” is actually Perry’s first show on Netflix and it seems like more could be on the way after he signed to produce exclusive content for the service.

With the release of the second part, fans are getting more of the drama and narrative twists that have obviously viewers intrigued. However, whether it’s worth your time will depend on your taste for suspenseful family dramas and melodramatic plotlines. If you're drawn to stories of dark family secrets and high tension, “Beauty in Black” might be worth checking out.

So, if you’ve seen “Beauty in Black” in the Netflix top 10 and don’t know whether it’s worth a watch, here’s everything you need to know.

What is ‘Beauty in Black’ about?

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Beauty in Black” follows Kimmie (Taylor Polidore), a young stripper struggling to escape her troubled past, who finds herself entangled in the glamorous yet treacherous world of the Bellarie family, the powerful owners of a multi-million-dollar cosmetics empire.

When an unexpected encounter with the family's matriarch, Olivia Bellarie (Debbi Morgan), leads to an opportunity to reinvent herself, Kimmie steps into a world where beauty and power mask deep-seated secrets. As she navigates her new life, she discovers that the Bellaries are hiding scandals that could destroy their empire — and her along with it.

Torn between her past and a future that seems too good to be true, Kimmie must decide how far she’s willing to go to secure her place in a world that was never meant for her. Olivia's son, Charles Bellarie (Steven G. Norfleet), takes an interest in Kimmie, though his intentions may not be as noble as they appear.

Meanwhile, Kimmie's past threatens to resurface, putting her at odds with those who offered her a new life, including Mallory Bellarie (Crystle Stewart), Roy's (Julian Horton) sharp and calculating wife.

Should you stream ‘Beauty in Black’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Calvin Ashford / Netflix)

Just because a show is trending on Netflix doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a must-watch. However, if you’re into stories that explore power dynamics and family secrets while throwing in some plot twists, “Beauty in Black” might be worth streaming.

From the trailer and what we’ve seen so far in the first eight episodes, the show has plenty of glamour and grit, with a young woman, Kimmie, caught in the world of a high-stakes cosmetics empire. Then there’s the drama with the Bellarie family, especially involving the manipulative Mallory and the mysterious Olivia.

However, it does carry a certain level of melodrama that some may find excessive or predictable. If you're not a fan of soap opera-like twists or exaggerated characters, the series might not be for you.

(Image credit: Calvin Ashford / Netflix)

As usual, Rotten Tomatoes can help you decide. At the time of writing, “Beauty in Black” has earned a 56% audience score. There is no critics' rating, but there are several reviews and they all appear to be negative.

Decider’s Joel Keller said, “Tyler Perry’s Beauty In Black is about as subtle as a slap in the face, which is something we’re surprised we didn’t see in the grim, abuse-filled first episode.”

Meanwhile, Jonathon Wilson from Ready Steady Cut wrote, “It’s like Perry has deliberately isolated himself from anyone who’s willing to tell him that something like Beauty in Black is a terrible idea.”

One audience member put it simply: “Very poor acting, storyline was all over the place, very chaotic.” Others mentioned the acting was a little off but the show was entertaining nonetheless, especially with it having “lots of twists.”

Ultimately, it comes down to your taste in shows: if you like intense, dramatic sagas with a dash of mystery, “Beauty in Black” could be a good addition to your Netflix queue. Otherwise, you might want to pass, and these reviews are a clear indicator it might not be the best option on the streamer.

For more streaming recommendations, see what's new on Netflix in March 2025. Otherwise, stream the final eight episodes on Netflix now.