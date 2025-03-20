One of the best psychological thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and it’s still stuck in my mind

‘The Double’ is a darkly comedic thriller about existential dread

Jesse Eisenberg as Simon / James in the film &quot;The Double&quot;
“The Double” is a psychological thriller you won’t be able to shake. At just 93 minutes, it leaves you with this lingering sense of discomfort as you try to unpack the very complex layers of identity and paranoia it dives into. And it explores those themes pretty darn well.

Right now, you can stream “The Double” for free on Prime Video in the U.S. Yes, I mean it, you don’t even need an Amazon Prime subscription. But just note that it’s set to leave Prime Video’s free streaming service on March 31, so don’t miss this chance to stream it.

I honestly didn’t know this movie existed until a few weeks ago, but I was immediately drawn in by its bizarre premise. Directed by Richard Ayoade, the story follows a shy office worker suddenly confronted by his doppelgänger. And from there the story twists into a disturbing, surreal experience.

If you’re into unsettling thrillers that stay with you, “The Double” is absolutely worth the watch. No spoilers here, but I’ll just say it’s one of those movies that will make you second-guess reality itself. Plus, I’d argue it’s one of Jesse Eisenberg’s best performances considering he has to play two characters with completely opposite personalities.

So, here’s everything you need to know about “The Double” now that it’s streaming for free on Prime Video.

What is ‘The Double’ about?

The Double Official Trailer #1 (2014) - Jesse Eisenberg, Mia Wasikowska Movie HD - YouTube The Double Official Trailer #1 (2014) - Jesse Eisenberg, Mia Wasikowska Movie HD - YouTube
“The Double” follows Simon James (Jesse Eisenberg), a shy, introverted office worker who is virtually invisible to everyone around him. His life takes a strange turn when a new employee named James Simon (also played by Eisenberg), a charismatic and confident version of Simon, arrives at the company, and no one seems to question it.

James begins to overshadow Simon, succeeding at work, gaining the attention of Simon’s crush Hannah (Mia Wasikowska), and even taking control of Simon’s life. As Simon becomes more and more consumed with his doppelgänger’s presence, he spirals into a state of confusion, jealousy, and mental disarray.

The movie is heavily influenced by surreal themes where reality seems to twist and bend, and Simon’s sense of self becomes distorted as he questions whether James is real or just a projection of his own mind.

‘The Double’ is a unique and disorienting movie

Jesse Eisenberg as Simon / James in "The Double" movie

This movie takes its title very seriously. We really do get two Jesse Eisenbergs for most of the runtime, and it’s just as disorienting as it sounds. But beyond the visual weirdness, “The Double” is a unique, unsettling take on existential dread.

Simon James is a painfully shy, invisible office worker who gets ignored by his colleagues, unable to get the attention of his crush, Hannah (so instead, he just watches her from his nearby apartment), and stuck in a dull, lonely life.

That is, until his doppelgänger, ironically named James Simon (quite funny actually), shows up and starts taking over because he’s just better at being Simon than Simon is.

Instead of going the usual mysterious twin route, “The Double” flips the concept on its head. Simon and James interact, clash, and blur the lines between self and other, making this feel like a nightmarish dream.

Mia Wasikowska as Hannah in "The Double" movie

There’s this constant feeling of being boxed in when you’re watching “The Double,” so if you’re even a little claustrophobic, it might put you on edge. Whether it’s the cramped office space or just the way Simon’s nervous expressions are framed, the whole movie embodies that creeping sensation of walls closing in as paranoia takes hold.

The visuals are also stunning in how they reflect this. There’s a constant play with mirrors and reflections, and some shots are so tightly framed that you almost feel like you’re suffocating, especially when James is lurking in the background.

Jesse Eisenberg absolutely flexes his acting skills here, somehow managing to have natural chemistry with himself. Every scene where Simon and James share the screen is both impressive and eerie, but one moment that really stuck in my mind is when they’re sitting across from each other in a dimly lit bar.

It’s framed so that their faces are almost mirroring each other as James gives Simon advice on how to be a “man” and seduce Hannah. Even though they're in the same frame, they’re completely disconnected from each other. It's such a bizarre moment but one that proves Ayoade is a very capable director.

Jesse Eisenberg as Simon in "The Double" movie

I’m not the only one who enjoyed this psychological thriller either. “The Double” has a solid rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site’s critics consensus stating: “Hauntingly bleak and thrillingly ambitious, 'The Double' offers Jesse Eisenberg a pair of compelling roles while reaffirming writer-director Richard Ayoade's remarkable talent.”

However, the audience score is lower at 59%, with most viewers calling it “weird” and “boring.” I disagree with these comments since “The Double” doesn’t aim to have constant adrenaline or big reveals. The slow-burn narrative and disorienting nature make for a much more complex thriller.

I do understand that this movie has a very distinct art-house vibe that might appeal more to fans of indie cinema and cerebral flicks. And the ambiguous ending may not satisfy all. So for those who prefer more mainstream or easily digestible movies, “The Double” might not be for you. I would urge you to give it a try anyway for Jesse Eisenberg’s performance (or performances?) alone.

Stream ‘The Double’ for free on Prime Video while you still can

Jesse Eisenberg and Mia Wasikowska in "The Double" movie

If you’re looking for a mind-twisting thriller that doesn’t follow the usual formula, “The Double” is a must-watch. You’re never quite sure what’s real and what’s just in Simon’s mind, and that’s part of what makes it so gripping.

Right now, you can stream “The Double” for free on Prime Video, but only until the end of the month. All you need to do is sign in with a free Amazon account and tolerate some ads. If you’re already a Prime member, it’s also included with your subscription.

So, for anyone seeking a truly unique and surreal experience, don’t miss your chance to watch “The Double” while it’s still streaming — you might find yourself thinking about it long after it’s over too. After all, a movie this good is worth seeing twice.

Stream "The Double" for free on Prime Video. You can also find it on Tubi, Pluto TV, and Roku Channel.

