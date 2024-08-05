New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Aug 5-11)

The slate of TV shows and movies new on Netflix this week is headlined by the final season of a beloved Netflix original show.

"The Umbrella Academy" will drop its fourth and final season this Thursday. Last season had the Hargreeves children of the Umbrella Academy facing off against the Hargreeves children of the Sparrow Academy. That multiversal adventure ended with the Hargreeves children saving existence from oblivion, but now they must stop the apocalypse yet again.

Hungry for more? There's still plenty to choose from. Here is a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week. And be sure to check out our list of the top new shows to watch across all the major streaming services.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Gabby's Dollhouse' season 10

GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE | Season 10 Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first top pick this week is fun for the kids, or at least something that could give parents a break. "Gabby's Dollhouse" has only been around since 2021, but already the DreamWorks Animation preschool show has already racked up 60 episodes. In the show, Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner) and her cat friends go on adventures inside Gabby's dollhouse, which has various themed rooms.

In season 10, the theme is holidays. So join Gabby and the Gabby Cats for 10 fun-filled episodes as they celebrate birthdays, Family Day and even Opposite Day.

Watch on Netflix starting August 5

'Love Is Blind: UK'

Love is Blind: UK | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Love Is Blind" has been a reality show staple for Netflix since its inception in early 2020. Hosted by husband-and-wife Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show pairs men and women to see if they can find true love. The only catch? They can't see each other until they're engaged.

Now, after several successful iterations in other countries, Netflix is launching "Love Is Blind: UK." Celebrity couple Emma and Matt Willis will guide 30 British singles towards true love over three weeks this time. This week, the first four seasons drop on Netflix for you to binge.

Watch on Netflix starting August 7

'The Umbrella Academy' season 4

The Umbrella Academy | Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Umbrella Academy" follows the story of the Hargreeves siblings — seven children adopted by the eccentric Sir Reginald Hargreeves as part of a plan to save the world. They've stopped the apocalypse from occurring several times at this point, but season 4 looks set to have them needing to save the world one last time.

The problem is that after the fight at Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline things have largely been good for ... well, everyone. But a group called The Keepers could upend everything, so the Hargreeves children have no choice to fight them, even if it destroys everything they've already won. This season features new cast members in the form of real-life couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally as Dr. Gene and Jane Thibedeau and David Cross as Sy Grossman.

Watch on Netflix starting August 8

'Blue Ribbon Baking Championship'

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Fans of "The Great British Baking Show" definitely won't want to miss this latest baking competition show from Netflix. In "Blue Ribbon Baking Championship," Netflix is pitting 10 award-winning pastry chefs against each other, each with a state fair blue ribbon to their name.

For those who are unfamiliar, U.S. state fairs occur in states across the country every year and are an excuse to eat the unhealthiest — but tastiest! — food on Earth. If your food is exceptional, it can be awarded a blue ribbon to signify its excellence. In "Blue Ribbon Baking Championship," these 10 ribbon recipients are fighting for the title of America's best baker — and $100,000.

Watch on Netflix starting August 9

'Inside the Mind of a Dog'

Inside the Mind of a Dog | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you're like me, you love your dog. And if you're like my wife, you'd love to know what your dog thinks. In this documentary from Netflix, narrator Rob Lowe takes you on a journey inside the mind of our furry friends and see what makes them tick. It also explores the differences between various breeds, like why certain dogs play fetch and why your friend's Chihuahua thinks it can take on a Great Dane.

Not a dog lover? That's okay. There's already a Netflix documentary "Inside the Mind of a Cat" for those who prefer a feline friend.

Watch on Netflix starting August 9

Everything new on Netflix: Aug 5-11

AUGUST 5

"Gabby's Dollhouse" season 10 (Netflix family)

Come celebrate special holidays with Gabby and her friends, from a birthday to Family Day to Opposite Day. Every day is a celebration at the Dollhouse!

AUGUST 6

"The Influencer" (KR) (Netflix series)

Numerous influencers in Korea compete to determine who has the utmost influence on social media. Who will reach the pinnacle of power and status?

"Rising Impact" season 2 (JP) (Netflix anime)

Golf prodigy Gawain and Camelot Academy's Japan team take on gifted young golfers from the U.K. and U.S. schools in the coveted Camelot Cup.

"Reminiscence"

AUGUST 7

"Lolo and the Kid" (PH) (Netflix film)

A hustler and the child he took in routinely con the wealthy — but a life-changing opportunity could end their inseparable bond.

"Love Is Blind: UK" (GB) (Netflix series)

Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged before meeting in person. But who will say "I do"?

"Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you've never heard it before, in this riveting docuseries narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

AUGUST 8

"Shahmaran" season 2 (TR) (Netflix series)

As a powerful darkness reawakens, Şahsu and Maran face a series of trials that will determine the fate of humanity — and their own.

"The Umbrella Academy" season 4 (Netflix series)

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

"The Emoji Movie"

AUGUST 9

"Blue Ribbon Baking Championship" (Netflix series)

Blue ribbon-winning bakers from state fairs across the US face off for the first time in an epic baking showdown to win top honors and $100,000.

"Inside the Mind of a Dog" (Netflix documentary)

Embark on a delightful journey into the world of dogs in this documentary that reveals scientific and emotioN/Al insights about our lovable BFFs.

"Mission: Cross" (KR) (Netflix film)

In the ultimate test of marriage, an agent-turned-househusband gets tangled in a perilous mission with his detective wife, who's clueless about his past.

"Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba" (IN) (Netflix film)

While evading the cops in Agra, Rani and Rishu scheme to run away together. But when their plans go awry, Rani asks a mild-mannered admirer for help.

"Pokémon Horizons: The Series" part 3 (JP) (Netflix family)

The daring adventurers add new members as they soar through the skies and beyond, unlocking mysteries in their search for the Six Heroes.

AUGUST 10

"Romance in the House" (KR) (Netflix series)

After his business crashes, a man disappears from his family for 11 years. But when he makes a return as their wealthy landlord, a messy reunion ensues.

AUGUST 11

"Night School"

Leaving Netflix This Week

No shows and movies are leaving Netflix this week!