This amazing Black Friday TV deal gives you a 55-inch QLED TV for just $398

Black Friday deals are already underway, meaning you can now save big on TVs across all the major retailers. So if you've been hoping to score a great TV at a discounted price, look no further.

Right now, Walmart has the 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Roku TV on sale for just $398. That's a whole $301 off the original price of $699, making it one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. Make sure to act fast though, as TVs are among the most popular items during Black Friday sales so stock isn't likely to last long.

This killer deal saves you $301 on one of the best 55-inch 4K TVs on the market. In our review, we said this TV is an excellent pick for anyone on a budget. It delivers solid, quantum-dot 4K picture quality and Roku's smart TV software at an unbeatable price. This model features a bright and vibrant 55-inch 4K LED UHD QLED display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI voice assistants.

This particular 2020 TCL model features a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a QLED panel, Dolby Vision HDR support and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The TCL 5-Series easily rivals some of the best TVs on the

This Smart TV runs on an Roku TV operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, meaning you can indulge in TV shows and movies from Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

The TCL 5-Series also works with AI home assistance, such as Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This means that you can forget about your remote control and make use of the hands-free voice control to navigate through your TV with just the sound of your voice.

In our TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535) review, we were impressed with the bright and vibrant colors, impressive HDR performance and the affordable pricetag. And although the audio leaves room for improvement, overall, this QLED Roku TV proves to be a great choice among the competitor models.

Overall, this deal is a great bargain compared to other QLED 55-inch TVs on the market. However, be mindful that TVs have a tendency of selling out fast, so hurry if you've already made up your mind. And in case you wanted to explore other options on the market, make sure to check out our roundup of other Black Friday TV deals available right now.