This top-rated organic mattress is up to $240 off right now

July is right around the corner. For bargain shoppers, that means the first 4th of July mattress sales will be here in just a matter of weeks. However, if you can't wait till then Brentwood Home is offering a generous discount right now.

Through June 26, Brentwood Home is taking up to $240 off select organic mattresses. Plus, use coupon code "TOMSHOME" to take an extra $25 off. This exclusive coupon code works with the Hybrid Latex, Oceano Luxury Hybrid, and Crystal Cover Flippable mattresses. It's one of the best Brentwood Home coupon codes we've seen from Brentwood outside of a major retail holiday.

If you're looking for a reliable bed, the Hybrid Latex Mattress won't disappoint. It's made from alternative, natural, and recycled materials. The medium feel mattress provides exceptional comfort and zoned support for a good night's rest. It's also one of the more affordable hybrid latex mattresses you can buy from Brentwood. All mattress purchases at Brentwood come with a 1-year home trial and are backed by a 25-year warranty.

