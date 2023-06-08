This top-rated organic mattress is up to $240 off right now

July is right around the corner. For bargain shoppers, that means the first 4th of July mattress sales will be here in just a matter of weeks. However, if you can't wait till then Brentwood Home is offering a generous discount right now. 

Through June 26, Brentwood Home is taking up to $240 off select organic mattresses. Plus, use coupon code "TOMSHOME" to take an extra $25 off. This exclusive coupon code works with the Hybrid Latex, Oceano Luxury Hybrid, and Crystal Cover Flippable mattresses. It's one of the best Brentwood Home coupon codes we've seen from Brentwood outside of a major retail holiday.

Brentwood Home Mattresses: up to $240 off + extra $25 off @ Brentwood

Organic mattress maker Brentwood Home is knocking up to $240 off select organic mattresses. Use coupon code "TOMSHOME" to take an extra $25 off the Hybrid Latex, Oceano Luxury Hybrid, and Crystal Cover Flippable mattresses. After discount, you can get the Brentwood Home Hybrid Latex Mattress from $1,009 via coupon "TOMSHOME". This promo code is valid through June 26. 

If you're looking for a reliable bed, the Hybrid Latex Mattress won't disappoint. It's made from alternative, natural, and recycled materials. The medium feel mattress provides exceptional comfort and zoned support for a good night's rest. It's also one of the more affordable hybrid latex mattresses you can buy from Brentwood. All mattress purchases at Brentwood come with a 1-year home trial and are backed by a 25-year warranty. 

Still looking for more deals? Keep an eye on our general mattress sales coverage and our best organic mattress guide to pick the right mattress for your needs.

